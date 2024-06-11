“Very few candidates are in touch; they kind of take us for granted,” Melgar said, noting the large role Latinos play in San Francisco’s vital hospitality and childcare industries. “It’s puzzling to me that candidates are running on a platform of getting back on the right track and not including the backbone of this community.”

In the first five months of this year, the crime rate in the Mission—which has the highest concentration of Latinos in the city, making up more than a third of residents—has actually fallen 8.7%, according to police data. But robberies are up nearly 17% through the first five months of 2024, and the feeling among many Latino residents contacted for this story—regardless of what the numbers say—is that the situation in the neighborhood is as bad as it’s been in years.