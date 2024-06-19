The installation was taken down in February, but Wednesday’s celebration was meant to recreate it with Black women surrounding the statue’s base for a moment of silence.

In 2021, San Francisco commissioned King to create a temporary art installation to surround the pedestal where Key’s statue once stood. She crafted “Monumental Reckoning,” 350 sculptures representing the first African slaves brought to the United States.

“We need to surround it with 360 degrees of truth, the whole story of enslavement,” said Dana King, a Bay Area sculptor and well-known broadcast journalist.

Protestors toppled it in 2020. But on Wednesday afternoon, attendees of a Juneteenth celebration said that simply removing the statue of Francis Scott Key, the slaveholding author of “The Star Spangled Banner,” was not enough.

For more than a century, a statue that has come to represent America’s racist history towered over a plaza in Golden Gate Park.

“I hate monuments and memorials that are permanent,” said Phil Ginsburg, general manager of the Recreation and Parks Department. “A monument fixes a society’s values for an eternity. Parks grow. People grow.”

Key once referred to Africans in America as a “ distinct and inferior race .”

“Francis Scott Key ran a family business on our backs,” King said. “And he’s elevated in this nation as a hero.”

Around 50 women participated, from a diverse crowd of roughly 100, in a ceremony that included speeches and performances of “Lift Ev’ry Voice” and “Go Down Moses.” Mayor London Breed, who was originally slated to attend, didn’t make it.

Critics have also noted that a little-known third verse of the national anthem—which is still etched on the base of the statue that remains in the park—scorns and threatens slaves who sought their freedom.

“No refuge could save the hireling and slave / From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave,” the verse reads.

Protestors toppled Key’s statue as part of a national reckoning of American racism spurred by the death of George Floyd in 2020.

“I used to play around this monument as a kid. But if I knew it said that, I would’ve played differently,” said attendee Phyllis Bowie, 64, referencing the verse on the statue’s base.