The $6.5 million ‘Full House’ home is for sale: See inside

“It’s not like we’ve added this big chunk of change to the price because it’s the ‘Full House’ house,” Swann told The Standard during an exclusive tour inside the home. “It’s just the neighborhood. It’s Pac Heights.”

The iconic Victorian home featured in the ’90s sitcom and more recent Netflix spinoff “Fuller House” at 1709 Broderick St. is currently for sale. The Tanner family’s residence was listed on June 6 for $6.5 million, roughly $1 million more than what it sold for in 2020. The asking price is similar to other listings in the neighborhood and not inflated by “Full House” nostalgia, listing agent Rachel Swann said.

If you ever wanted to live in the opening credits of “Full House”—and you have $6.5 million— San Francisco’s ritzy Pacific Heights neighborhood has the house for you.

“I do not have an estimate, but whatever the market bears for a fan or buyer to pay,” Swann said. “That would all be decided by the value of the item to the buyer. They are negotiable.”

Swann didn’t know how much the autographed slabs were worth but said they could be included with the home at an additional cost.

In the back of its English garden backyard are 15 signed concrete slabs with handprints of much of the ‘Full House’ cast, including the late comedian Bob Saget, who played the family patriarch Danny Tanner. The hand-printed slabs are from a December 2016 promotional event for season 2 of “Fuller House” that cast members attended.

But the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home’s value is found in more than just its Italian marble countertops and Ralph Lauren light fixtures.

“Full House,” which aired from 1987 to 1995, filmed the home’s exterior in its opening credits, but the rest of the show was filmed at the Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles. The show’s producer, Jeff Franklin, bought the Broderick Street home in 2016 for $4 million and later sold it in 2020 for $5.35 million.

Franklin had planned to turn the house into a replica of the TV set that tourists could visit, but after neighbor pushback, he instead renovated it into a modern home, according to Business Insider.

The Standard saw nine people take pictures in front of the house during a visit on Monday. One fan visiting from Los Angeles, Leslie Alvarez, 38, said she remembers watching the show as a seven-year-old in the early 1990s.

“It’s nostalgia for me,” she said, looking at the home’s facade. “I remember watching it with my brother.”