Corsick, who’s never owned a three-legged dog, founded the event 15 years ago after seeing a “tri-pawed” pup frolicking at Duboce Park.

That’s according to the Tri-Pawed Picnic’s founder and lead organizer, Piedmont resident Franny “Panny” Corsick, who deemed the convergence of 94 three-legged canines Sunday at Little Marina Green as the biggest gathering of its kind.

An annual picnic in San Francisco made history—unofficially, at least for now—as the world’s largest gathering of three-legged dogs.

“And so I did,” Corsick recounted. “Then those people asked, ‘When’s the next one?’ And so it just sort of built on itself until now—and now we’re going for a world record.”

The inaugural picnic drew just a single participant. But the owner encouraged Corsick to give it another go.

“I thought, ‘What’s up with that dog?’” she told The Standard on Sunday.

The Guinness Book of World Records, which didn’t verify Sunday’s gathering as the largest-ever, claims the record is 75 three-legged dogs.

Judy Richardson journeyed from Pacifica to Sunday’s picnic with her tri-pawed ward Luna Bean, who went from four to three limbs after a botched surgery.