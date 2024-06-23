An annual picnic in San Francisco made history—unofficially, at least for now—as the world’s largest gathering of three-legged dogs.
That’s according to the Tri-Pawed Picnic’s founder and lead organizer, Piedmont resident Franny “Panny” Corsick, who deemed the convergence of 94 three-legged canines Sunday at Little Marina Green as the biggest gathering of its kind.
Corsick, who’s never owned a three-legged dog, founded the event 15 years ago after seeing a “tri-pawed” pup frolicking at Duboce Park.
“I thought, ‘What’s up with that dog?’” she told The Standard on Sunday.
The inaugural picnic drew just a single participant. But the owner encouraged Corsick to give it another go.
“And so I did,” Corsick recounted. “Then those people asked, ‘When’s the next one?’ And so it just sort of built on itself until now—and now we’re going for a world record.”
The Guinness Book of World Records, which didn’t verify Sunday’s gathering as the largest-ever, claims the record is 75 three-legged dogs.
Judy Richardson journeyed from Pacifica to Sunday’s picnic with her tri-pawed ward Luna Bean, who went from four to three limbs after a botched surgery.
“The damage was irreparable, so she had to have an amputation,” Richardson said. “I’ve had a tri-pawed before, so it wasn’t the end of the world—and she’s just been a joy.”
Richardson’s been attending the picnic since around 2017.
“I look forward to it,” she said. “It’s on my calendar every year.”
More than anything, it gives people a chance to share stories about their dogs.
“It’s great to walk around and meet the dogs and say, ‘Oh, how did your dog lose its leg?’” Richardson said. “And just exchanging information and a lot of ‘awwws.’ It’s truly a social event. It’s fabulous.”
Trina Chow’s 9-year-old dog Wallace has been a regular for the past seven years, too. But lately, it’s become a chance for him to show off what he’s learned at a canine circus school in Oakland.
“It’s our favorite event,” Chow said. “Everyone’s so happy here.”