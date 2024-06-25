Waymo kills waitlist, opens robotaxi ride-hailing for all in SF

Rejoice, lovers of robotaxis. Waymo has killed its waitlist and opened driverless ride-hailing to everyone in San Francisco.

Alphabet’s Waymo announced the move Tuesday, allowing anyone to download the app and request a ride. Until now, would-be riders have had to endure a cooling-off period in between signing up and being able to ride. The death of the dreaded waitlist mirrors Waymo’s operations in Phoenix, where public access without a waitlist has been available since 2020.