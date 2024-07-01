Fire burns 3 acres in McLaren Park after illegal fireworks explode in area

The blaze was reported at 10:45 p.m. on June 30 near the corner of Delta Street and Wilde Avenue, on the south side of the park near an elementary school, San Francisco Fire Capt. Justin Schorr said.

Firefighters quickly contained a 3-acre grass fire in San Francisco’s McLaren Park late Sunday night after illegal fireworks were set off nearby, authorities said.

The fire was contained within 30 minutes despite the challenging hilly terrain of the park, Schorr said.

There was no damage to nearby homes and no one was hurt. Luckily, some residents had recently done landscaping work that made their properties safer.