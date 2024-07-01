Skip to main content
Fire burns 3 acres in McLaren Park after illegal fireworks explode in area

The image shows a hillside with dry grass and patches of charred ground, leading down to a suburban area with houses, trees, and distant views of water and mountains.
A pathway divides the remnants of burnt grass fore on the soil of McLaren Park near the corner of Delta Street and Wilde Avenue on Monday. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard
By George Kelly

Firefighters quickly contained a 3-acre grass fire in San Francisco’s McLaren Park late Sunday night after illegal fireworks were set off nearby, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 10:45 p.m. on June 30 near the corner of Delta Street and Wilde Avenue, on the south side of the park near an elementary school, San Francisco Fire Capt. Justin Schorr said.

Under heavy nighttime fog, several firefighters use flashlights and tools to check a grassy park area burned by fire using flashlights and tools for hot spots.
Firefighters responded to San Francisco’s McLaren Park to extinguish a 3-acre grass fire late Sunday night, authorities said. | Source: Courtesy San Francisco Fire Department

The fire was contained within 30 minutes despite the challenging hilly terrain of the park, Schorr said.

There was no damage to nearby homes and no one was hurt. Luckily, some residents had recently done landscaping work that made their properties safer.

“Some nearby residents had just cleared tall grass away from their houses, creating what we call defensible space,” Schorr said. “That simple action saved their homes from being threatened.”

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials noted that there were large fireworks being set off in the area.

The image depicts a hillside with partially burnt grass, transitioning from charred black areas at the bottom to unburnt dry yellow grass at the top, under a clear blue sky.
Charred grass near the corner of Delta Street and Wilde Avenue following a grass fire on Sunday. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard

“We’re not confident of the cause, but we know what a common cause is,” Schorr added, cautioning against the use of illegal fireworks.

The fire department urged residents to attend professional fireworks shows instead of using consumer fireworks, which are often mislabeled and can be dangerous.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

