The room itself is an immersive audio experience designed by Devon Turnbull, a New York friend of Beck and Ronson’s who goes by the moniker OJAS and has dabbled in graffiti, clothing design, and preeminently, audio engineering. In the all-black room, three giant speakers stand sentinel next to double vinyl decks and an amplifier. The entire setup is straight out of “Blade Runner,” which, as it so happens, was one of the vinyl soundtracks played by Joseph Becker, curator of the Art of Noise, while filling in for the late-arriving Beck during the event’s first hour.