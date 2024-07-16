Supervisor Hillary Ronen on Tuesday resigned from a key committee evaluating November ballot measures over a police staffing plan she argues would be fiscally irresponsible in the face of a budget crisis.

“I will not contribute to lowering the esteem of this important body, and therefore resign my Rules Chairwomanship, effective immediately,” Ronen wrote in a letter to Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin. “I hope that after November, this Board and its leaders will remember that we are servants of the people of San Francisco, elected to uphold their interests, including the responsible investment of public funds.”

Ronen, who has chaired the Rules Committee since January, raised objections at a Monday meeting to a ballot measure that attempts to tackle a longstanding problem in recruiting and retaining police officers.

The bill, authored by Supervisor Matt Dorsey, would have offered officers incentives to push off their announced retirement dates by paying them more, at a cost of $600,000 to $3 million in the first year.

Dorsey’s bill had broad support on the Board of Supervisors, even from some progressive members.

A staunch progressive, Ronen has been one of the most outspoken critics of the police department. The supervisor also pointed out that the department is set to receive more funding this year.

Ronen, who represents the Mission District, terms out after the November election.

On Tuesday, Ronen accused Peskin and Dorsey of trying to convene “multiple special meetings and to wave every board rule and procedural protection in place to overturn” her decision not to proceed with the police ballot measure.

Peskin and Dorsey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ronen also pared down a firefighter ballot measure sponsored by Supervisor Catherine Stefani, removing a provision that would have offered employees better pension benefits. The ballot measure was passed out of the committee on Monday with Stefani’s support. The Controller’s Office estimates the first year’s cost at $3.7 million, with increases in subsequent years.

The ballot measures from police and fire come at a particularly sensitive political moment. Candidates for mayor — a contest that includes Mayor London Breed, Peskin and Supervisor Ahsha Safaí — are fighting for the endorsement of the fire union. The firefighters’ union, Local 798, will hold a debate Thursday with the candidates.