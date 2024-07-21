“I think the Bay Area is going to become the epicenter of fundraising for this presidential race,” said Manny Yekutiel, whose café in the Mission, Manny’s, has become a salon for San Francisco’s political class. Yekutiel, who held a fundraiser for Harris in June, when Biden was still on the ticket, said he feels “energized and pumped” by the candidate swap.

An Oakland native who formerly served as chief prosecutor for both San Francisco and California, Harris relied on a network of wealthy contributors, many with ties to Silicon Valley, in her previous bids for office.

Northern California’s heavyweight donor class is likely to play a key role in the attempt to propel Harris past any would-be Democratic rivals and into the Oval Office — and deny Donald Trump a return.

With the news Sunday that President Joe Biden is stepping out of the presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris became the first-ever presumptive candidate of a major political party to hail from the Bay Area.

State Controller Malia Cohen, also a Democratic Party delegate, said she is a “whole lot more excited” about the November election now that Harris is the presumptive nominee.

“If she becomes the next nominee, I think people are going to get to know her the way we in California know her,” said Kounalakis. “And love her.”

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, one of the Democratic Party’s delegates for the Chicago convention in August, said the choice of Harris as the nominee is the most “democratic” approach.

After the news broke about Biden’s exit, The Standard spoke with donors and elected officials, many of whom said they were committed to standing behind Harris. Gretchen Sisson, a Democratic donor and wife of Facebook co-founder Andrew McCollum, said she was “absolutely” planning on supporting Harris.

“The choice is obvious,” said Cohen, a former member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. “A tried and true prosecutor would light up Donald Trump and really give him a run for his money.”

Cohen said Harris’ candidacy could help shore up other Silicon Valley donors who may have been hesitant to contribute to Biden’s campaign. Trump has recently wooed big names like entrepreneur Elon Musk, but Cohen said the vice president’s entrance could help rally tech behind the Democrats.

On Sunday, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman said he would back the vice president.

“Kamala Harris is the right person at the right time,” Hoffman wrote in a post on X. “Donald Trump and J.D. Vance are promising an agenda that will wreak havoc on the American people.”

Plans for Bay Area fundraisers weren’t immediately clear. An event for Biden by longtime Democratic Party donors Quinn Delaney and Wayne Jordan had been set for July 27 in the East Bay city of Piedmont. Representatives with the campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harris will likely focus on the issue of reproductive rights as a major source of fuel for Democratic fundraising.