San Francisco police fatally shoot man

An armed man was shot dead by city police officers in the Tenderloin late Sunday night, authorities said.

The altercation unfolded when officers encountered the gun-toting man as they investigated a report about an armed robbery on McAllister Street between Jones and Leavenworth streets, according to a statement from police released Monday.

Officers tried to detain the suspect at Willow Street and Van Ness Avenue. Soon after, he was “struck by gunfire,” police said. The statement did not explain what prompted the officers to fire or how many officers used their weapons.

Video obtained Monday by The Standard shows the man being shot from behind as he ran from a police officer.

A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said firefighters and paramedics received a call to aid police at 11:57 p.m. and took a patient to a hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity will be released by the Office of the Medical Examiner after the next of kin are notified.

The shooting will be investigated by agencies that include the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the police department’s Investigative Services Division and Internal Affairs Division, the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office and the Department of Police Accountability.