Harris was working as a prosecutor for Alameda County in 1993 when she purchased a one-bedroom condo that overlooked Oakland’s Lake Merritt for $116,000, according to public records. A former listing advertises the unit’s floor-to-ceiling windows and rear courtyard. Harris owned the 1,125-square-foot property when she was appointed by Willie Brown, then Assembly speaker, to the state Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and, later, the California Medical Assistance Commission. The appointment by Brown, a former romantic partner, helped jump-start Harris’ political career but also led to allegations of nepotism that have continued to plague her. She sold the property in 1998 for $152,000, a few months after being recruited to join the office of then-San Francisco District Attorney Terrence Hallinan.