1 dead after shooting in plaza outside SF BART station

The shooting occurred near the intersection of 16th and Mission streets around 5:41 p.m., according to a San Francisco Police Department statement issued late Thursday morning.

Officers assigned to @SFPDMission responded to 16th/Mission on 7/24 at approx. 5:41 PM on a report of a shooting and located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was declared deceased in the hospital. ➡️ https://t.co/SLdiUgfV3d pic.twitter.com/WeYOatmAEO

Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. First responders provided medical aid at the scene before the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending next-of-kin notification from the Office of the Medical Examiner.

No arrests have been made. The SFPD Homicide Detail is leading the investigation.

Mission Local reported that witnesses said they heard loud voices and saw a group of 20 young people near a bus stop shortly before shots rang out. Police arrived a few minutes later and cordoned off the plaza outside the BART station.

San Francisco has recorded 19 homicides for the year to Sunday, compared with 29 by this time in 2023, according to SFPD data.