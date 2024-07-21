Skip to main content
Broad-daylight brawl in the Tenderloin leads to SF’s 19th homicide of 2024

Jessie street sign in the SoMa district of San Francisco, Calif.
A person was fatally shot Friday in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, police said Sunday. | Source: Camille Cohen/The Standard
By George Kelly

A man was fatally shot and a woman stabbed in a fight that broke out Friday afternoon in the Tenderloin, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The confrontation took place sometime before 2:30 p.m. on Sixth Street near Jessie Street, SFPD said in a Sunday release.

Officers said they found a man who was shot and a woman suffering from stab wounds. Both were transported to a hospital.

SFPD said officers believe the fight involved at least two suspects and the two victims.

Despite efforts by first responders and medical staff, the man who was shot was pronounced dead at the hospital. The condition of the female victim was not immediately available late Sunday morning.

The number of homicides is down this year in San Francisco, at 19, compared with 29 by this time in 2023.

Before Friday’s incident, the most recent homicide was a July 9 shooting on Mission Street between 16th and 17th streets. No arrests have been made in that killing.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Friday’s shooting to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters may remain anonymous.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

