Broad-daylight brawl in the Tenderloin leads to SF’s 19th homicide of 2024

A man was fatally shot and a woman stabbed in a fight that broke out Friday afternoon in the Tenderloin, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The confrontation took place sometime before 2:30 p.m. on Sixth Street near Jessie Street, SFPD said in a Sunday release.

Officers said they found a man who was shot and a woman suffering from stab wounds. Both were transported to a hospital.

SFPD said officers believe the fight involved at least two suspects and the two victims.