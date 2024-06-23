The first incident occurred just before 11:10 p.m. last Tuesday near Mission Street and Silver Avenue. Officers responding to reports of a shooting found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Despite first responders and medical personnel efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two separate shootings in San Francisco over the past week have left two people dead, police said, and brought the city’s homicide count to 16 for the year.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m. Friday, police responded to yet another shooting along Mission Street between Eighth and Ninth streets. Officers soon found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and performed CPR. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

In the second incident, SFPD detained a possible suspect. According to a police statement Sunday afternoon, a man matching a provided description was stopped at Civic Center BART station, and officers found a firearm on him.

Police said witnesses told officers the man, identified as Adam Masaed, 35, chased a victim while firing multiple rounds at him. Masaed was booked into county jail on suspicion of murder and willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about either shooting to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters may remain anonymous.



Last week’s shootings follow the city’s 14th homicide June 15 on Wiese Street between 15th and 16th streets. The San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner’s Office identified that victim in that case as Dacari Marcell Spiers, 26, of San Francisco.