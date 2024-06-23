Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

San Francisco police investigate 2 recent fatal shootings as homicides

A San Francisco police car is seen driving at speed.
San Francisco police said two fatal shootings last week were being investigated as homicides. | Source: Isaac Ceja/The Standard
By George Kelly

Two separate shootings in San Francisco over the past week have left two people dead, police said, and brought the city’s homicide count to 16 for the year.

The first incident occurred just before 11:10 p.m. last Tuesday near Mission Street and Silver Avenue. Officers responding to reports of a shooting found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Despite first responders and medical personnel efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related

A black and white police vehicle with a San Francisco police star on its door is parked.
Shooting in the Mission marks San Francisco’s 14th homicide of 2024
A man in a black cap and glasses is comforting a distressed woman outdoors, embracing her tightly as she clutches her hand near her mouth.
Family mourns Lowell High grad killed at Dolores Park: ‘Luis was a bright light’
A police officer observes a cordoned-off urban scene with emergency personnel and onlookers.
Suspect in Mission District homicide arrested in the East Bay, police say

Shortly before 7:15 p.m. Friday, police responded to yet another shooting along Mission Street between Eighth and Ninth streets. Officers soon found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and performed CPR. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

In the second incident, SFPD detained a possible suspect. According to a police statement Sunday afternoon, a man matching a provided description was stopped at Civic Center BART station, and officers found a firearm on him.

Police said witnesses told officers the man, identified as Adam Masaed, 35, chased a victim while firing multiple rounds at him. Masaed was booked into county jail on suspicion of murder and willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about either shooting to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Last week’s shootings follow the city’s 14th homicide June 15 on Wiese Street between 15th and 16th streets. The San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner’s Office identified that victim in that case as Dacari Marcell Spiers, 26, of San Francisco.

The number of homicides is down in San Francisco so far this year, with 16 recorded, compared to the same period last year, when 25 were recorded, according to police data.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CrimeHomicideNewsSoMa / South of Market