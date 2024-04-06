A 30-year-old man was arrested late Friday night in the East Bay in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in the Mission District that happened just hours prior, authorities said.
Alexander Martinez, 30, was arrested around 10:20 p.m. in the city of Richmond and booked at the county jail on suspicion of homicide, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement Saturday.
Officers responded around 1:37 p.m. Friday to 2359 Mission St. and found one person with a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A business owner, who declined to be identified for fear of retaliation, previously told The Standard she heard shots fired at the Modern Hair Cuts barbershop after 1:30 p.m.
“There was a loud pop and it startled a lot of us in the store,” she said.
Police did not provide additional details about the shooting, a possible motive or what led them to Martinez. The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to The Standard's request for information about the victim.
The fatal shooting marks the 11th homicide in San Francisco so far in 2024, according to police data collected by The Standard. In 2023, police recorded 53 homicides, with 58 recorded in 2022.