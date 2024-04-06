A 30-year-old man was arrested late Friday night in the East Bay in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in the Mission District that happened just hours prior, authorities said.

Alexander Martinez, 30, was arrested around 10:20 p.m. in the city of Richmond and booked at the county jail on suspicion of homicide, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement Saturday.

Officers responded around 1:37 p.m. Friday to 2359 Mission St. and found one person with a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A business owner, who declined to be identified for fear of retaliation, previously told The Standard she heard shots fired at the Modern Hair Cuts barbershop after 1:30 p.m.

“There was a loud pop and it startled a lot of us in the store,” she said.

Police did not provide additional details about the shooting, a possible motive or what led them to Martinez. The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to The Standard's request for information about the victim.