Man shot dead in the Mission District, police say

A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in San Francisco's Mission District, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Officers responded at around 1:37 p.m. to 2359 Mission St. and found one person with a gunshot wound to the chest, the information stated. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.
A business owner, who refused to be identified for fear of retaliation, said the shots happened at the Modern Hair Cuts barbershop after 1:30 p.m.
“There was a loud pop and it startled a lot of us in the store,” she said. “We still don’t know what’s going on.”
The Standard saw a body being removed from the barbershop by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office at 3:54 p.m. Next door, the El Capitan Hotel's glass door appears to have been shattered. The hotel was contacted for comment but hung up after saying they heard a loud pop. The barbershop's phone appears to be disconnected.
People are urged to avoid the area of Mission and 20th streets due to police activity, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said at 2:24 p.m.
"Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time," the emergency department said.
This incident marks the 11th homicide in San Francisco so far this year, according to police data collected by The Standard. Last year, police recorded 53 homicides, with 58 recorded in 2022.