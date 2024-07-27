Of the 10,000 athletes competing in the Paris Summer Olympics, 600 are on Team USA and 142 hail from California — dozens of them with ties to the Bay Area.
The nine-county region is well-represented in a range of sports, from basketball and badminton to sailing, cycling and table tennis.
There’s Brentwood’s taekwondo phenom CJ Nickolas, Lafayette’s Daniela Moroz in sailing, the South Bay’s Jennie Gai, Annie Xu and Kerry Xu in badminton and Kanah Jh, Rachel Sung and Lily Zhang in table tennis, Menlo Park’s Tierna Davidson and San Jose’s Naomi Girma in women’s soccer and Oakland long-jumper Malcolm Clemons.
Danville’s Maggie Steffens and San Jose’s Jenna Flynn are competing in water polo, Clayton’s Kara Kohler in rowing and Walnut Creek’s Matteo Jorgenson in cycling and Amit Elor in wrestling. Another Walnut Creek native, Sabrina Ionescu joins Hayward’s Chelsea Gray on the women’s basketball team.
As for the City by the Bay, its contribution to the games includes second-generation Olympic fencers, a rocket-scientist-turned-world-class-sailor and the greatest shooter in NBA history.
Here’s a look at the San Franciscans competing or coaching in the 2024 Paris Olympics, as well as when and where to watch them.
Men’s basketball: Steph Curry, Steve Kerr and Gui Santos
It’s hard to believe, but this marks the first Olympics for four-time NBA champion Steph Curry, who joins fellow Golden State Warriors star, head coach Steve Kerr, on a star-studded Team USA.
The pair made news at an Olympics press conference earlier this week by endorsing another Bay Area celebrity, Oakland native Kamala Harris, for president of the United States.
The U.S. basketball squad will face a Serbian team led by 2023 NBA champion Nikola Jokic at 8:15 a.m. PST Sunday, which you can watch live on NBC or streaming on Peacock.
Warriors forward Gui Santos, meanwhile, is in Paris representing his home country of Brazil, which lost to France Saturday in their Group B men’s basketball opener but squares off against Germany come noon PST Tuesday.
Women’s cycling: Kristen Faulkner
An Alaska native, collegiate rower and Silicon Valley venture capitalist, San Francisco resident Kristen Faulkner traversed a winding road to the world of professional cycling.
And after a last-minute addition to the U.S. road cycling team, the 31-year-old — who was already slated for the track cycling team’s pursuit event — gets to compete in multiple categories at the Paris Olympics.
Her road race is set for 5 a.m. PST on Aug. 4 and the qualifying round of the track pursuit event for 8:30 a.m. PST on Aug. 6.
Fencing: Alexander Massialias, Sabrina Massialas, Greg Massialas and Gerek Meinhardt
San Francisco has for years been a fencing powerhouse in no small part because of Greg Massialas, a three-time Olympian whose two children, Sabrina Massialas and Alexander Massialas, followed in his footsteps.
Sabrina competed in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo and took gold for Team USA in Nanjing at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games.
Alexander, 30, coached as usual by his father, is going for the gold this coming week in what will be his fourth Olympics. Alexander is set to compete in the men’s foil individual event at 4:35 a.m. PST on Monday.
Then there’s two-time Olympic bronze medalist Gerek Meinhardt, another of the elder Massialas’s proteges.
The 34-year-old San Franciscan— who trained for years alongside Sabrina and Alexander at their father’s fencing club MTEAM in the Outer Sunset — is competing in the Paris Olympics with his wife, fellow Team USA fencer Lee Kiefer. Meinhardt’s upcoming match in men’s individual foil is set for 3:35 a.m. Monday.
Sailing: Hans Henken
Once a regular at San Francisco’s St. Francis Yacht Club, 32-year-old Hans Henken left the San Francisco Bay behind last year — and put his career as an astronautical engineer on hold — to hone his sailing skills for the 2024 Summer Olympics in the wind and water of Barcelona.
The first-time Olympian and longtime sailing partner Ian Barrows are set for their first race at 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, with the medal event scheduled for Aug. 6.
Torch carrier: Keontae Clark
She may not be competing in the Summer Games, Keontae Clark played a prominent role in the opening ceremony by carrying the Olympic torch.
It was an emotional moment for the 26-year-old former tennis player from San Francisco, whose life was forever changed in a devastating car crash in 2011 that left her paralyzed.
It was also a chance for her to shine a light on the life-changing medical intervention that gave her newfound mobility: a $100,000 robotic exoskeleton, covered by Medicare, that allowed her to move around without a wheelchair for the first time in 13 years.