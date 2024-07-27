Of the 10,000 athletes competing in the Paris Summer Olympics, 600 are on Team USA and 142 hail from California — dozens of them with ties to the Bay Area.

The nine-county region is well-represented in a range of sports, from basketball and badminton to sailing, cycling and table tennis.

There’s Brentwood’s taekwondo phenom CJ Nickolas, Lafayette’s Daniela Moroz in sailing, the South Bay’s Jennie Gai, Annie Xu and Kerry Xu in badminton and Kanah Jh, Rachel Sung and Lily Zhang in table tennis, Menlo Park’s Tierna Davidson and San Jose’s Naomi Girma in women’s soccer and Oakland long-jumper Malcolm Clemons.

Danville’s Maggie Steffens and San Jose’s Jenna Flynn are competing in water polo, Clayton’s Kara Kohler in rowing and Walnut Creek’s Matteo Jorgenson in cycling and Amit Elor in wrestling. Another Walnut Creek native, Sabrina Ionescu joins Hayward’s Chelsea Gray on the women’s basketball team.

As for the City by the Bay, its contribution to the games includes second-generation Olympic fencers, a rocket-scientist-turned-world-class-sailor and the greatest shooter in NBA history.