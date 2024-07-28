According to the latest Cal Fire update , the flames tore through upward of 353,000 acres by early Sunday, with just 12% containment.

The Park fire, which was ignited by a suspected arsonist in Butte County four days ago, has since exploded into three other counties to become the biggest wildfire in the state this year.

San Francisco dispatched crews to join the nearly 4,000 firefighters battling one of the biggest blazes in California history.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Justin Schorr said the city sent seven firefighters and two vehicles to the frontlines on Friday.

In addition, he said, San Francisco sent 10 firefighters and six vehicles to the Hill Fire and another six personnel and two vehicles to the Oregon Summer fire.

“These numbers may change prior to our office being notified as the state moves these resources from one incident to another as they are needed,” Schorr explained in an email to The Standard on Sunday. “In the last 48 hours, however, this is what we have deployed. We also still maintain full coverage for [San Francisco]-related emergencies.”

As of Sunday morning, 3,927 personnel from 87 crews were assigned to the Park fire, according to Cal Fire, as well as 16 helicopters, 343 engines, 160 dozers and 103 water tenders.