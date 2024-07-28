Skip to main content
Park fire: SF sends crews to battle one of the biggest wildfires in state history

A truck and construction vehicle are parked under a tree amidst an intense forest fire, with massive flames engulfing the background and smoke filling the sky.
The Park fire is believed to have been sparked by an arsonist who pushed a flaming car into a gully. | Source: Courtesy Cal Fire
By Jennifer Wadsworth

San Francisco dispatched crews to join the nearly 4,000 firefighters battling one of the biggest blazes in California history.

The Park fire, which was ignited by a suspected arsonist in Butte County four days ago, has since exploded into three other counties to become the biggest wildfire in the state this year.

According to the latest Cal Fire update, the flames tore through upward of 353,000 acres by early Sunday, with just 12% containment.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Justin Schorr said the city sent seven firefighters and two vehicles to the frontlines on Friday.

In addition, he said, San Francisco sent 10 firefighters and six vehicles to the Hill Fire and another six personnel and two vehicles to the Oregon Summer fire.

“These numbers may change prior to our office being notified as the state moves these resources from one incident to another as they are needed,” Schorr explained in an email to The Standard on Sunday. “In the last 48 hours, however, this is what we have deployed. We also still maintain full coverage for [San Francisco]-related emergencies.”

As of Sunday morning, 3,927 personnel from 87 crews were assigned to the Park fire, according to Cal Fire, as well as 16 helicopters, 343 engines, 160 dozers and 103 water tenders.

Below are some photos and videos from the frontlines.

Two firefighters in protective gear are battling a wildfire at night, surrounded by flames and smoke. One is pointing while the other holds a glowing flare.
Two firefighters in protective gear are battling a wildfire at night, surrounded by flames and smoke. One is pointing while the other holds a glowing flare.
Authorities believe the fire was sparked by an arsonist who thrust a flaming car into a ravine. | Source: Courtesy Cal Fire
Wind and heat fanned the flames in the days and hours after the blaze ignited. | Source: Courtesy CalFire
Wildland firefighters in protective gear work in a smoky, wooded area, digging and managing underbrush to control a fire.
Wildland firefighters in protective gear work in a smoky, wooded area, digging and managing underbrush to control a fire.
By Sunday, the temperatures and wind calmed a bit, but crews were still up against a raging fire, which was only 12% contained by early morning. | Source: Courtesy Cal Fire
A plane releases red fire retardant over a wildfire. Huge clouds of smoke fill the sky, and trees along with a hilly landscape are visible below.
A plane releases red fire retardant over a wildfire. Huge clouds of smoke fill the sky, and trees along with a hilly landscape are visible below.
A Cal Fire plane dumps fire-retardant on the burning landscape. | Source: Courtesy Cal Fire
Firefighters in yellow suits work to contain a large wildfire on a grassy, tree-dotted hillside, with flames consuming vegetation and trees and smoke billowing above.
Firefighters in yellow suits work to contain a large wildfire on a grassy, tree-dotted hillside, with flames consuming vegetation and trees and smoke billowing above.
Dry conditions from summer heat and prolonged drought made the hillsides especially prone to fire spread. | Source: Courtesy Cal Fire
Firefighters in helmets and gear, carrying tools and backpacks, walk through a smoky, wooded area battling a wildfire.
Firefighters in helmets and gear, carrying tools and backpacks, walk through a smoky, wooded area battling a wildfire.
Medics and fire crews trudge through hills enveloped by white smoke. | Source: Courtesy Cal Fire
Two large bulldozers are on a smoky, rural road, near a signpost reading &quot;Cohasset Rd&quot; and a &quot;For Sale&quot; sign. The area is hazy, likely due to wildfire conditions.
Two large bulldozers are on a smoky, rural road, near a signpost reading &quot;Cohasset Rd&quot; and a &quot;For Sale&quot; sign. The area is hazy, likely due to wildfire conditions.
Cal Fire said at least 160 dozers were deployed. | Source: Courtesy Cal Fire
Three firefighters pull a hose from a red fire truck towards a hillside ablaze, with flames and smoke engulfing dry vegetation and surrounding trees.
Three firefighters pull a hose from a red fire truck towards a hillside ablaze, with flames and smoke engulfing dry vegetation and surrounding trees.
The Park fire by Sunday had scorched an area the size of Los Angeles. | Source: Courtesy Cal Fire
Hand crews navigate the rugged terrain. | Source: Courtesy CalFire

Jennifer Wadsworth can be reached at jennifer@sfstandard.com

