Photos: Park Fire near Chico explodes overnight to become one of California’s largest ever

A firefighter in silhouette stands facing a raging fire, holding a hose, with intense flames and smoke illuminating the dark surroundings.
A firefighter battles the Park fire Thursday in Chico. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images
By Astrid Kane

This post has been updated with the latest information about the Park Fire.

Only three weeks after the Thompson fire rapidly tore through nearly 3,800 acres on the northern edge of Oroville, Northern California’s Butte County is contending with the far larger Park fire, which had torched 307,000 acres as of Saturday morning, becoming the eighth-largest fire in state history in less than three days.

As of Friday afternoon, between 4,000 and 5,000 additional acres were burning per hour.

California’s largest fire of the year has since expanded into Tehama County and is essentially uncontained. Evacuation orders were issued for parts of both counties, with red-flag warnings extending farther.

Chico, a city of more than 100,000 people, is just south of the burn zone, which is close to the area destroyed by the 2018 Camp fire. That blaze, which all but consumed the towns of Paradise and Magalia, killed 85 people and remains the state’s deadliest and costliest wildfire to date.

The Park fire ignited Wednesday night when a man allegedly set a car on fire and pushed it into a ravine in Bidwell Park, Chico’s largest green space, sending it rolling 60 feet down an embankment. Authorities on Thursday arrested Ronnie Dean Stout, 42, and charged him with intentional arson. Stout is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

A firefighter in yellow gear is battling intense flames engulfing a building, spraying water to control the fire amidst a smoky, forested setting.
A firefighter works on a structure Thursday in Chico. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images
A small wooden structure is engulfed in bright orange flames, with fire consuming the roof and walls, illuminating the dark night.
The Park fire was allegedly set on purpose. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images
A small green tractor is engulfed in intense flames, with thick smoke rising above. The fire is consuming the tractor and spreading to nearby objects.
As of Friday morning, the fire had expanded into Tehama County from Butte County, where it ignited Wednesday night. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images
Two firefighters in yellow gear from Mountain View Fire Department stand near a house engulfed in bright orange flames, with hoses on the ground amidst dense trees.
Some 134 structures have been destroyed, according to Cal Fire. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images
The image shows a massive fire viewed from inside a vehicle. Flames engulf structures and debris outside the windshield, casting an intense orange glow.
As of Saturday morning, the Park fire had torched 307,000 acres. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images
A firefighter in yellow gear uses a hose to spray water on a forest fire, with smoke and flames visible among the trees and dry grass around him.
Some 2,484 personnel had been deployed to combat the fire as of Saturday morning. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images
A narrow road surrounded by charred ground and trees leads towards a massive plume of white smoke rising into the clear blue sky, indicating a distant fire.
Smoke rises from the burn zone. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images
A rooster stands on gravel in the foreground, while a house behind it is engulfed in flames, with smoke and fire dominating the background scene.
A rooster navigates an active burn area. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images
A firefighter uses a hose to combat a large, intense wildfire. The landscape is engulfed in flames and heavy smoke, with glowing embers scattered around.
Authorities arrested Chico resident Ronnie Dean Stout, 42, on suspicion of arson. They allege he started the fire by igniting a car and pushing it into a ravine. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images
The image shows a desolate scene with burned, rusted old cars amid charred remains, smoke, and leafless trees; the aftermath of a devastating fire.
Dozens of antique and classic cars in Chico were destroyed by the flames. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

