This post has been updated with the latest information about the Park Fire.

Only three weeks after the Thompson fire rapidly tore through nearly 3,800 acres on the northern edge of Oroville, Northern California’s Butte County is contending with the far larger Park fire, which had torched 307,000 acres as of Saturday morning, becoming the eighth-largest fire in state history in less than three days.

As of Friday afternoon, between 4,000 and 5,000 additional acres were burning per hour.

California’s largest fire of the year has since expanded into Tehama County and is essentially uncontained. Evacuation orders were issued for parts of both counties, with red-flag warnings extending farther.

Chico, a city of more than 100,000 people, is just south of the burn zone, which is close to the area destroyed by the 2018 Camp fire. That blaze, which all but consumed the towns of Paradise and Magalia, killed 85 people and remains the state’s deadliest and costliest wildfire to date.