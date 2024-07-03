Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Photos: Massive Thompson Fire breaks out in catastrophe-prone region of California

A massive wildfire engulfs a hillside, casting an orange glow across the sky and reflecting off a body of water. Emergency personnel and a vehicle are in the foreground.
Law enforcement watched as the Thompson Fire burns over Lake Oroville. The fire is zero percent contained as of Wednesday afternoon. | Source: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
By Astrid Kane

Barely a day after it began late Tuesday morning, the Thompson Fire has exploded in size to more than 3,500 acres with zero containment, causing widespread evacuations in Butte County. No deaths have yet been reported.

Nonetheless, the blaze is a fast-growing threat, made worse by the triple-digit temperatures that have gripped much of California. According to Cal Fire, more than 1,400 personnel have been dispatched to combat the fire, which is encroaching upon the northern edges of Oroville, leading to evacuation orders for 28,000 residents. At least four structures have been confirmed destroyed, with thousands more at risk.

A house is engulfed in intense flames, with bright orange fire consuming its structure. Dark smoke billows, and silhouetted trees frame the scene.
Flames consumed a structure as the Thompson Fire burnt north of Oroville on Tuesday. | Source: Noah Berger/AP Photo
Two men wearing life vests are standing in shallow lake waters next to jet skis. Behind them, a forest fire burns intensely, filling the sky with thick smoke.
People on jet skis at Lake Oroville watch as the Thompson Fire burns nearby. | Source: Ethan Swope/AP Photo
A motorboat with an American flag cruises on a lake, while a smoky, charred, and barren forest is visible on the opposite shore, indicating a recent fire.A boat with two people onboard is docked beside a pier. Another person is walking away on the dock. The scene is set on a calm lake with a hilly, forested background.
A boat crosses Lake Oroville with a smoldering hillside behind as the Thompson Fire burns in on Wednesday and Patrick Lucey, right, Abby Lucey, center, and Tanner Lucey, prepare to take their boat out at Lake Oroville two weeks earlier, on June 15. | Noah Berger/AP Photo; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A house is engulfed in intense flames, with the roof and windows ablaze. Outdoor furniture is visible on a porch which has not yet caught fire. Tree branches frame the scene.
A heatwave is sending temperatures soaring throughout the state, resulting in red flag fire warnings and adding to the challenges in extinguishing the Thompson Fire. | Source: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Barely a week after the comparatively minor Apache Fire scorched much of the same area, the Thompson Fire has already spread to both sides of the Feather River, immediately west of Lake Oroville. The affected zone, near where the Sierra Nevada foothills meet the Central Valley, also contains the picturesque Table Mountain, a picturesque basalt mesa south of Chico that’s a year-round hotspot for wildflowers and wildlife-viewing. 

Notably, Oroville Dam, the tallest dam in the U.S. and the site of a 2017 near-disaster when heavy rains damaged two spillways, is very close to the fire’s perimeter as of early Wednesday afternoon.

The image shows a desolate, smoky landscape with barren, charred trees in the foreground, and a wide, waterfall-like structure cascading down in the hazy background.The image shows a dam with a massive spillway releasing water into a river. Surrounding the spillway are brown, dry lands with some scattered trees and roads.
Burned trees stand in front of the Oroville Dam spillway after the Thompson Fire moved through the area on July 3, and a full spillway two weeks earlier, on June 15. | Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
An airplane drops a large amount of red fire retardant over a wooded area with some houses, likely to combat a nearby wildfire.
An air tanker drops fire retardant over a home as part of efforts to combat the Thompson Fire. | Source: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters in yellow and orange uniforms are in a forest area, with one firefighter aiming a hose spraying water, surrounded by greenery and focused expressions.
Rocco Olhiser, a firefighter with the Colusa Fire Department, center, douses water on a burning tree while battling the Thompson Fire. | Source: Stephen Lam/SF Chronicle/Getty Images
The image shows a devastated scene with two burning cars on a road, a house engulfed in flames, and charred trees under an orange sky filled with thick smoke.
Molten metal from a burned car meanders on the road as flames engulf a home. | Source: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

The November 2018 Camp Fire swept through the foothills to the northeast of the Thompson fire’s footprint, incinerating the towns of Paradise and Magalia and causing 85 fatalities. It remains the deadliest blaze in California history.

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

