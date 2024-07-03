Barely a day after it began late Tuesday morning, the Thompson Fire has exploded in size to more than 3,500 acres with zero containment, causing widespread evacuations in Butte County. No deaths have yet been reported.

Nonetheless, the blaze is a fast-growing threat, made worse by the triple-digit temperatures that have gripped much of California. According to Cal Fire, more than 1,400 personnel have been dispatched to combat the fire, which is encroaching upon the northern edges of Oroville, leading to evacuation orders for 28,000 residents. At least four structures have been confirmed destroyed, with thousands more at risk.