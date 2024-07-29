He’d not only sent the missive to everyone at the District Attorney’s Office; it also appeared as though his boss, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, was the intentional recipient.

Almost immediately, Thomas — then a victims’ advocate in the Victims Services Division of the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office — got a call from a colleague and learned that he’d entered the nightmare of every white collar worker. “She said, ‘Jovan, you just emailed the whole office.’ I was like, oh, my God! It was one of those out-of-body experiences,” he said in the first interview he’s given since the incident.

“What color panties you have on,” he wrote just after 10 a.m. Seconds later, he sent a second message saying he hoped the joke would bring a smile.

Jovan Thomas was lounging at home in front of the television on Jan. 26 when, he said, a friend whose father had recently died came to mind. The friend was an old fraternity brother, and Thomas, 56, thought to cheer him up with an off-color message.

“Good afternoon everyone,” he wrote. “While texting back and forth with my fraternity brother I sent a very inappropriate email. I sincerely apologize to everyone. Please know this is not who I am as a person as I carry myself with respect and dignity.”

Seven months later, after feeling doubly wounded by his firing and witnessing the dismantling of his reputation, he filed suit against the city on July 19. Now he’s speaking for the first time about the fateful email and its aftermath.

In the days that followed, Thomas found himself pilloried in the press, his past mistakes dissected. He was accused of having an affair with Jenkins. He lost his job and his purpose.

There was no investigation or inquiry into what happened, as far as Thomas knew. But days later, he said, the office sent him paperwork saying he had, in fact, been fired for cause.

Before the day was out, the office told Thomas he’d been let go. “I was mad at myself. How could I be so careless?” he said. But he had some relief knowing he’d been laid off without cause, which meant he might still be able to work. Thomas recalled the head of human resources reassuring him: “He said this comes with no discipline.”

After the emails went public, Thomas sent Jenkins a text, hoping to explain that the message was an honest mistake. He told The Standard he had only a professional relationship with the DA.

“It’s not true,” he said of the DA office’s characterization of him. “I don’t carry myself like that. I have people who look up to me.”

Hoping for forgiveness and for the matter to be handled privately, Thomas received the opposite treatment: Soon after sending, the emails landed on X. The District Attorney’s Office went into damage control mode, quickly distancing itself from Thomas, issuing statements clarifying that Jenkins had no intimate relationship with him and calling the emails violations of its code of conduct and “misogynistic behavior.”

The District Attorney’s Office declined to comment and referred the matter to the City Attorney’s Office, whose spokesperson said it hasn’t been served and will respond in court.

“If it would have stayed in-house, I would be OK,” he said, speculating that once the incident became public, there was no chance of keeping his job. “People knew it was a mistake.”

Thomas contends that the fallout has made it nearly impossible for him to find work, which is part of the reason he filed a defamation lawsuit against the city.

“I made a horrible mistake. It’s a mistake that you can be fired for,” said Thomas. While he accepts responsibility, he said he didn’t deserve to have his name dragged through the mud by his former employer.

‘We’ve joked around in the past’

Thomas, along with his fraternity brother and lawyer, met with The Standard last Thursday to tell his side of the story. While this is the first time he’s spoken publicly about the incident, he never clearly explained how he accidentally sent an email to his office instead of a text to his friend.

“We’ve joked around in the past, saying things off-color,” said his friend, who asked not to have his name used out of concern for his reputation and career.

Thomas said facing his mistake was bad enough, but having his former employer publicly characterize him as a misogynist with a history of harassing women was worse.

However, his situation is complicated by a previous lawsuit against him.

A few days after the email incident went public in January, The Standard wrote about a 2018 lawsuit filed against Thomas and the city by a woman who had been assigned to him as her advocate after she and her son were victims of gang violence and a robbery. The suit, which did not name the woman, claims that Thomas took advantage of her sexually and later called and texted her repeatedly.

The case died after a judge ruled in favor of a summary judgment filed by the city, arguing that the government was not liable for Thomas’s alleged conduct because it “was not in the course and scope of his employment.” By then, the plaintiff agreed to remove Thomas’ name from the complaint.