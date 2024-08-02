What’s driving the Bay Area’s supposed tech hiring freeze?

Among his peers, Aaditya Talati has taken to calling the last year “the season of the rescinded offer.”

The 21-year-old corporate finance major at San Jose State University has the type of résumé that typically would have netted a job offer by now: outstanding grades, campus organization leadership positions and professional internships each year he was in school.

But while searching for a full-time role this year, he kept running into a wall. Offers would either get yanked near the end of a long interview process due to company cuts, or the pool of candidates was so large he would never hear back.

A scan of recent headlines seemed to confirm his fears. Top tech companies across the Bay Area were conducting layoffs, which led to the pace of hiring slowing, wage growth shrinking and more people moving out of the state for better opportunities.

“It really messes with your head,” Talati said. “You can’t help but feel that you’re not good enough, even though it’s actually the bar that is getting raised.”