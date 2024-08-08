Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to San Francisco for a ritzy fundraiser this Sunday where she’ll make her case to some of the Bay Area’s wealthiest donors.

It’ll cost as much as $500,000 to secure a ticket to the event at the Fairmont hotel, according to Bloomberg. An invitation shows access to the fundraiser starting at $3,300 per guest.

Harris’ visit comes on the heels of a five-day tear through battleground states, and the stop in San Francisco, where she has cultivated a longtime network of supporters, should add to her campaign’s rapidly filling coffers.

At Sunday’s event, Harris will reportedly introduce her newly minted running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, to the Bay Area elites expected to attend. It will reportedly be Walz’s second-ever visit to San Francisco.

Since she launched her campaign last month, Harris’ presence at the top of the Democratic ticket has had a warm reception from donors in Silicon Valley — which should serve as an asset in her effort to defeat former President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, a group calling itself VCs for Kamala hosted hundreds of investors on a Zoom call and raised about $150,000 for her election effort. The call included Bay Area venture capitalists Reid Hoffman and Roy Bahat, who spoke glowingly of Harris’ qualifications for president and support for entrepreneurs.

Democratic megadonor and SV Angel boss Ron Conway pledged $50,000 in matching donations on the Zoom call, noting that he’s known Harris since her early days in San Francisco politics.