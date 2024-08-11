Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Life

Four Bay Area Deadheads pull off the impossible: Organizing 100,000 fans in Sin City

A lively crowd at an indoor event features musicians playing drums and brass instruments. Attendees, some in costumes, cheer, take photos, and blow bubbles.
A marching band in commemoration of the 29th anniversary of Jerry Garcia’s death proceeds through the market at Shakedown Street on Friday at the Tuscany Suites & Casino in Las Vegas. | Source: Mikayla Whitmore for The Standard
By Sam Mondros

Don’t try telling Grateful Dead fans Las Vegas ain’t got no heart. Especially on Shakedown Street — the homegrown, grand-bazaar tailgate that has occupied a conference room of the Tuscany Suites & Casino for the last 12 weeks as Dead & Company rocked the Sphere for 27 shows.

This iteration of Shakedown Street is markedly different from those of years past, trading an open-air magic-mushroom market and chorus of nitrous canisters for the bings and dings of slot machines and an air-conditioned hotel lobby. 

But it might not have happened at all if it weren’t for a crew of four peripatetic Bay Area Deadheads working to achieve the impossible: organizing more than 100,000 Grateful Dead fans over a summer in the desert. 

A large, round building displays a colorful graphic featuring a skull with a lightning bolt and dancing bears. The foreground includes a parking lot and a tree.
The Sphere in Las Vegas, where Dead & Company recently wrapped up a 27-show run. | Source: Mikayla Whitmore for The Standard

Last summer, as Dead & Company’s farewell tour came to a close at Oracle Park in San Francisco, the adage “Jerry’s dead, Phish sucks, get a job” was beginning to ring true for the denizens of Shakedown Street, who had to reckon with saying goodbye to the age-old tradition of the outdoor market. 

This year, however, when John Mayer’s Grateful Dead redux announced that it would make the pilgrimage to Las Vegas for a 30-show residency at the Sphere, Dolores Park resident and Deadhead clothing slinger Molly Henderson called her Marin-based compatriots Jay and Liora Soladay, saying she was having sleepless nights over the optics of Shakedown Street operating among the blazing temperatures and high prices of Sin City. 

“We took a very big financial risk in terms of signing contracts early on, and we didn’t know if people would come if it would be successful,” Henderson said. “We were nail-biting until the 11th hour with those permits. And with the late announcement of the residency, we really had to hit the ground running.”

Hot as a pistol but cool inside

Temperatures exceed 100 degrees throughout Las Vegas summers, and parking spaces are at a premium in the periphery of the Strip. Renting a Vegas hotel lobby on a van-life budget is prohibitive enough without the pile of permits and licenses needed to execute a large-scale trade-show booth. 

The trick, the crew of merry pranksters said, was finding an indoor site within walking distance of the Sphere that would be affordable for a band of renegade organizers who would have to communicate via social media to those making the pilgrimage that a Shakedown would indeed be happening.

A woman stands at a booth smiling, surrounded by colorful, Grateful Dead-themed tie-dye t-shirts hanging on display and neatly folded on tables.
A woman stands at a booth smiling, surrounded by colorful, Grateful Dead-themed tie-dye t-shirts hanging on display and neatly folded on tables.
Molly Henderson staffs a T-shirt booth Friday at Shakedown Street, which took place over three months at the Tuscany Suites & Casino in Las Vegas. | Source: Mikayla Whitmore
A hand-drawn sign on a hanger reads &quot;Cash or Trade 4 your extra Ticket&quot; with peace signs and a colorful sticker.
A sign at a booth for Jayli, a Point Reyes Station-based purveyor of hippie clothing, at Shakedown Street. | Source: Mikayla Whitmore for The Standard
A person stands in front of a colorful display of tie-dye and graphic T-shirts, with more shirts piled on the floor. They wear a red rose-patterned shirt and black shorts.
A person stands in front of a colorful display of tie-dye and graphic T-shirts, with more shirts piled on the floor. They wear a red rose-patterned shirt and black shorts.
Robert Shatzer shows his display of tie-dye tees. | Source: Mikayla Whitmore for The Standard

Henderson has owned Noel Mae Designs — a caravan business that sells its “lounge fashion” clothes exclusively outside concerts — since 1989. The Soladays’ business, Jayli (a portmanteau of the couple’s first names), is located 30 miles north of San Francisco in a dusty Point Reyes Station parking lot. It sells self-described “hippie clothing” in town and, more popularly, on the road.

Since 1993, the couple have traveled to Grateful Dead shows selling their wares, which are categorized into “Phish clothing” and “Grateful Dead clothing” — though the company has a license only for the latter.

The trio linked up with Rob Shatzer, a Deadhead and tie-dye flipper based near Las Vegas. Originally from Vacaville, Shatzer estimates that he’s sold more than 10,000 veggie burritos across hundreds of parking lots in the United States. 

With boots on the ground in Vegas, Shatzer acted as a liaison to scout the right place for Shakedown Street to thrive. 

Each partner had responsibilities within the effort. Henderson and the Soladays took care of permits, taxation and contracts, while Shatzer managed entertainment, sourced fencing and security and spread word of the event. 

Last fair deal in the town

The team first contacted the Venetian, which is not only the second-largest hotel in the United States but has an indoor tunnel leading directly to the Sphere. But, according to Henderson, the price was tens of thousands of dollars per day. 

Next came the Destruct-a-thon — an arena off the strip used for explosive fights between human-controlled robots. But that venue, too, proved cost-prohibitive, Shatzer said. 

The options were starting to look bleak for the ragtag vendors, who feared their dream of a proper Shakedown would be quashed. Then, Liora remembered a small hotel off the strip she had stayed at decades before that had an extensive number of ballrooms.

After securing copious permits and licenses (a few ended up being unnecessary), dozens of security guards and infrastructure, the proprietors were given the green light by the owners of the hotel. 

The image shows the entrance to Tuscany Casino, with &quot;Circa Sports&quot; signage above an archway. There are palm trees, parked cars, and a person walking nearby.
The Tuscany Suites & Casino was the improbable host of the homegrown, grand-bazaar tailgate that is Shakedown Street. | Source: Mikayla Whitmore for The Standard
The image shows a group of people on escalators in a dimly lit indoor setting, with a sign saying &quot;Shakedown Street Up the Escalators&quot; and a casino area to the right.
A sign directs Deadheads to Shakedown Street. | Source: Mikayla Whitmore for The Standard

“We signed the contract, none of us knowing at all if it was going to work,” Liora said. “We knew it was a big risk. You know, we had to put lots of money down for the room. And we were like, ‘Are people going to be freaked out that it’s an indoor Shakedown?’ Because it’s traditionally a renegade event in a parking lot.”

Next, the group had to figure out how to spread the word about the official Shakedown venue to fill it with vendors so they could make back the thousands of dollars in deposits. To that end, they flurried Deadhead forums, Facebook groups and Instagram pages and recruited help from Zane Kesey, son of Ken Kesey, owner of “Furthur,” a bus the Dead used to tour in that was the subject of books and movies — who blasted the message to his large social media following. 

With almost 400 applicants and around 50 vendors participating for all 30 days, Shakedown Street in Las Vegas has been a monumental success. Anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 people have come each day over the last month.

“I’m sure [the Venetian] is just kicking themselves now, knowing how successful it’s been,” said Liora. “They were just, you know, a big corporation, and what they wanted to charge us was just like an insane amount, and it was kind of their mistake — big time.”

Still, while Shakedown Street historically operates in a kind of international waters, with police and security turning a blind eye to drug use, scalping and other forms of trade, the Bay Area organizers had to work in concert with the Tuscany’s security to ensure there was no drug-dealing — at least not in plain sight — in the ballroom of the casino hotel.

A ripple in still water

Shakedown Street stems from the 1978 Dead song of that name and entered into Deadhead argot in the early 1980s, according to musicologists, though the praxis has existed much longer. It’s become a standard, such that for every Dead show — or Dead spinoff-band show  —  there will be a Shakedown Street somewhere in a parking lot nearby. 

Like all great marketplaces, Shakedown Street thrives on an atmosphere unique to its attendees. Excitement for the show builds, stories are traded, prices are bartered, and reality falters. 

A lively crowd watches a brass band play music indoors, with people recording on their phones, surrounded by various merchandise booths and festive decor.
A marching band passes through the indoor bazaar. | Source: Mikayla Whitmore for The Standard
A person in a blue animal costume interacts with a lively crowd at an indoor event, featuring confetti, musical instruments, and colorful decorations.
Shoppers cheer on the band. | Source: Mikayla Whitmore for The Standard

In addition to hedonism, the economy of Shakedown Street is driven by the hope of scoring a ticket, or a “miracle” in Deadhead vernacular (in Vegas, a “Spheracle”); a shirt; or some goodies. 

Elijah Funk and Alix Ross — who started selling and trading their hand-printed T-shirts at Dead & Company shows in 2016 — have become veritable fashion moguls through Shakedown Street, with collaborations that run the gamut from Marc Jacobs to Hollywood production company A24. Their clothing company, Online Ceramics, deals not in clay but in Dead-inspired T-shirts that combine handmade tie-dye Deadhead fashion with streetwear accents.

The results are undeniable, gaining praise from Mayer himself, now a friend to the dudes. 

A smiling man stands behind a table with T-shirts and a sign reading &quot;Trades for Tickets.&quot; He is in a booth displaying various colorful, printed T-shirts and garments.
Elijah Funk, owner of Online Ceramics, which sells screen-printed clothing. | Source: Mikayla Whitmore

“I think of Online Ceramics like a band, and the T-shirts are the albums, and I want to collect all of them,” the musician told The New Yorker

The two haven’t missed a tour yet, and their booth can be seen at each Shakedown Street, with a crowd of eager buyers at every show and, without fail, a sign saying, “Will trade for tickets” on their table. Funk said that although the vibes at the indoor Shakedown are different, the energy remains the same.

“When I heard rumblings about this kind of organized Shakedown, I was like, ‘There’s no way in hell this is going to work out,’” he said. “It’s usually just kind of this anarchist, outdoor, food, drug, drink, T-shirt market. This is just obviously a really different animal, and to get everyone mobilized, you have to get a vendor’s license for Nevada, all this stuff, and everyone did it, and it appears that it’s gone without a hitch. I think what Jayli has done over there is super impressive.”

What a long, strange trip it’s been

Much has changed about the Grateful Dead since the band first hit the stage in 1965 as the Warlocks. Now, as the group, with just two original members, sunsets its residency at the Sphere on Sunday night, the experience is beginning to feel — not unlike Las Vegas or the “wind” inside the Sphere — like a simulacrum. But through the commercial evolution, one thing has remained in the hands of the people: Shakedown Street.

If the corner of Haight and Ashbury is the Delphi for Deadheads, then Las Vegas is Sodom and Gomorrah — a film negative of what being a hippie is. And yet, clad in a swirl of colors and turbocharged on uppers, the maximalism and capitalism that define the city of Lost Wages have always lived, in one form or another, on Shakedown Street. 

Sam Mondros can be reached at smondros@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Arts & EntertainmentConcertsDead & CompanyGrateful DeadJohn MayerLas VegasLifeMagic Mushrooms