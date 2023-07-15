San Francisco is alive with Grateful Deadheads for final shows. Is the city still a hippie mecca?

“It feels like a pilgrimage, like a return to your roots,” said Cohani, a New Jersey resident who lived in San Francisco 32 years ago.

“A [Grateful Dead song] line says, ‘Don’t tell me this town ain’t got no heart.’ We live by that,” said Todd Cohani, referencing the band’s 1978 song, “ Shakedown Street .”

Diehard Deadheads consider the Grateful Dead’s 1995 concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field to be the influential jam band’s last true performance before frontman Jerry Garcia died. But fans say Dead & Company’s finale in San Francisco, the same city where the Dead spent their pivotal early years living in the Haight, is a pilgrimage they cannot miss out on.

Deadheads from around the world have descended upon San Francisco for Grateful Dead spinoff band Dead & Company’s last-ever shows at the Oracle Park baseball stadium.

“In those avenues of culture, there isn't that same heartbeat, or same prioritization of being loving,” said Washington state resident Nathan Hubbard, who drove to the Bay Area for the Dead shows. “I hope that [San Francisco] goes back to the folk roots of everything, because there's a realness in that, kind of like not wearing shoes or sandals when you're on the beach. When things get too mechanical and just it's so quick … I don't know—there isn't depth, and there isn't intimacy.”

Some believe counterculture is dead in San Francisco, seemingly forced out by a booming tech industry, skyrocketing housing costs and 50-plus years of changing cultural attitudes.

San Francisco may have gained a slight touch of gray since the Grateful Dead band members lived together in a looming Victorian at 710 Ashbury St. to ride out the storied 1967 Summer of Love . The hippie era’s characteristic tie-dye aesthetic and psychedelic-fueled hedonism endure on a small stretch of shops on San Francisco’s Haight Street between Central Avenue and Golden Gate Park.

The man said he left the Midwest for a transient lifestyle in the Bay Area nearly three decades ago. “I met one hobo, I read one article in a magazine when I was a youngster about people living in their vans and they were Grateful Dead people,” he said. “I ran away. Otherwise, I would’ve gotten stuck.”

“I knew I could run away because of those Grateful Dead people,” said a man who asked to be referred to as Out Side, who was sitting on Haight Street’s sidewalk Thursday.

The band’s free-spirited community, radical love and family ties will never fade away from San Francisco, some superfans say, even if the city looks and feels less hippified today.

‘A Band for Seekers’

On Thursday morning, Haight Street was crawling with Deadheads who had traveled to town for the final three Dead & Company shows, which started Friday.

The Standard spoke to visitors who had traveled by any means necessary from West Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Washington and New Jersey. Some said they found the band through acid trips and hazy years spent partying in the '80s and '90s. Two men had snagged tickets for all three sold-out shows, and one said he’d been to nine Grateful Dead-related concerts this year alone.

The staunch enthusiasm is partly for the music, but mostly for the community vibes—and maybe the psychedelics, multiple Deadheads said.