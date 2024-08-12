The obscure canine justice system sees an average of 82 cases per year, serving as the arbitration process for the hundreds of dog bites reported in San Francisco annually.

“Every option is on the table,” replied Janelle Caywood, a lawyer appointed to judge Tuesday’s hearing. “Your dog is not safe in public.”

In May, her husky-Labrador mix, Max, chased down a toddler on a Marina sidewalk, tackled the boy and bit deep into his arm. Mejia was in court to answer to a city-appointed dog judge.

Yolanda Mejia was almost in tears as she stood before the dog court at San Francisco City Hall.

The canine court cannot order jail time for dog owners. But in rare cases, it can sentence dogs to death. Decisions can be appealed in the San Francisco Superior Court.

Four officials oversee the quasi-judicial proceedings. Two lawyers from the Department of Police Accountability, including Caywood, serve as de facto judges. One police officer makes up the entire San Francisco Police Department Vicious and Dangerous Dog Unit, and one Animal Care & Control officer is designated to attend hearings.

Last year, 760 dog bites were reported, up from 753 in 2022 and 709 in 2021, according to San Francisco Animal Care & Control. Incidents of dog bites remain slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

“He would stalk people,” Dehaven said of Max from the witness stand. “He would stare at people inappropriately. I was just afraid of him.”

Jomai Dehaven, Mejia’s former neighbor, testified that almost exactly a year before the Marina attack, in the lobby of his Pine Street apartment building, Max attacked his dog, tearing into its skin and dislodging its ID chip. As video of the attack played on a screen during the hearing, Dehaven grimaced and fought back tears.

The dog’s teeth penetrated two layers of the toddler’s clothes — a hoodie and a long-sleeved shirt — and drew enough blood to soak through the garments.

“It was more horrible than anything we had imagined,” she said. “It’s an image we could never forget.”

Clare Wong, the mother of the boy attacked in the Marina, testified remotely, describing her shock at seeing the severity of the bite when the family’s nanny brought her son home.

Wong said she wonders what might have happened if her son hadn’t raised his arm in self-defense — Max may have sunk his teeth somewhere worse.

“It’s very scary as a parent to think about things like that,” Wong said.

The attack left her son mentally scarred, she added. Since that day, he has been frightened of dogs when he sees them on the street.

“There need to be consequences for such a vicious attack,” she said. “I want to make sure the dog can’t hurt anybody again.”

Wong said Mejia and her boyfriend, Fredy Gomez, did not offer their contact information to the nanny at the time. She said she was able to identify the two only after procuring security footage from a nearby hotel and posting it on Nextdoor.