But it’s the micheladas ($9) that are the showoffs. Barajas was inspired by a town called Laguna Colorada, where they’re made in this style: Select a Mexican beer such as Pacifico or Modelo, and the neck of the bottle is brushed with chamoy, a sticky paste made with tamarind and mango, then sprinkled with a dusting of powdered candy and chile. Some of the beer is poured out, and a mixture of Worcestershire, soy sauce and lime is added back in. For the final touch, the mouth of the bottle is topped with a chewy piece of tamarind candy disguised as a shrimp. It’s a tart, sweet, salty, fizzy buzz that tastes like vacation.



On a recent visit, while I was alternating between chips loaded with ceviche and sips of michelada, Barajas’ cousin and friend showed up to have a drink. A couple of kids, likely related, played on the sidewalk out front. Barajas’ little vision was working: I was getting beach vibes, even though it was foggy and 65 degrees — this city’s perpetual idea of summer — and we were a long way from the playas of Sinaloa.



The Standard suggests:

Shrimp ceviche tostada ($10)

Michelada ($9)

Total bill: $19