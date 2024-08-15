How one woman’s run club in the Marina became a citywide phenomenon

Four people showed up that cold, foggy morning: a woman and three guys, all strangers, a little awkward, dressed to run.

Tobin, who left sunny Brisbane, Australia, for San Francisco in 2017, had long worked remotely and missed having an in-person tribe. “I was on screens all day; I wasn’t engaging with the outside world. … I felt really lonely,” she said. Plus, she’d signed up to run the San Francisco Marathon that July and needed to “be held accountable.”

Tobin had no idea if anyone would show up, but even if she had zero response, “at least I’d get a run in.”

Sarah Tobin, head of talent development for Calm, the meditation app, spent an hour in February 2023 pasting monochromatic flyers around the Marina. “Marina Run Club,” the flyer read. “Boost your sense of community. Weekly group runs and social events. All levels welcome.”

The others nodded, but Tobin didn’t know if they were serious. But they showed up at the next session, then the next. Their numbers grew. By March 2023, around 50 people were running, and a month later, more than 400 had signed up via her Google form.

They looped back to the start, a total of three miles, and headed to a coffee shop to refuel. “My plan is to meet three mornings a week,” Tobin told the group. “We’ll train Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.”

Tobin, her blond hair slicked back in a high ponytail, led a quick icebreaker — “What did you want to be when you were little?” — a technique borrowed from her work in organizational psychology. The group set off together, along Marina Boulevard and deep into Crissy Field, accompanied by the caw of gulls and the crash of waves on rocks.

Searches for Bay Area-based run clubs have risen 300% over the last five years, while brand collaborations have morphed clubs into marketing opportunities. Celebrity-endorsed events like Diplo’s Run Club , a 5k race and party set for San Francisco in September, have added another layer of exclusivity.

Social connection is the No. 1 reason people run, according to a 2023 Strava report, which is why run clubs have exploded post-pandemic. “Running is by its nature thought of as a solitary pursuit, but running is often about connection. I’ve had some of my deepest conversations on runs,” said Mimi Albert, who co-hosts Runners of The Bay, a podcast about local running culture. Plus, “you’re able to run 365 days a year here.”

Today, the Marina Run Club, or MRC, has 11,500 followers on Instagram and has completed more than 300 group morning runs, with an average of 150 attendees. The group runs four times a week, plus schedules regular social events and track nights at Kezar Stadium. MRC has a highly active, 670-person WhatsApp group with 40 subchannels connecting members interested in other hobbies like pickleball, food and pets. Members have shared Tahoe ski leases, job opportunities and romance — “but no Run Club marriages yet!” said Tobin.

At the Marina Club, free events, after-run socials and the enthusiastic acceptance of sprinters and stragglers that have made it a runaway hit amongst the dozens of Bay Area run clubs. “We’re here to meet our neighbors, to be curious, to lay the foundations of a community,” said Tobin. That welcome is extended to slow runners, she added.

As MRC grew, Tobin appointed captains — all confident, gregarious runners — to mentor new runners and cheer on old ones. She hosts monthly newbies-only socials to get people in the MRC spirit. “There’s a get-to-know-you bingo game,” she said. “I’ve run lots of onboarding programs, and I applied that to our new member experience.”

There’s a uniform no-jerk policy; MRC’s published code of conduct stresses zero tolerance for harassment. This, in part, seems to be a nod to any negative associations with the club’s name. “Yes, we’re in the Marina, but we don’t conform to the white, frat-like stereotype,” she said. Think of it as the anti-Marina Marina Run Club.

“It’s inspiring to see so many people come together, all with their own goals,” said Mia Eisenberg, a 22-year-old from Marin, who joined MRC in May. The drive to the Marina takes 35 minutes, plus she has to shell out $10 in bridge tolls — but the community is worth it, she said. “It’s also fun to run by the water.”

Zarina Khan, a 35-year-old AI hardware product manager, was initially hesitant about MRC. A competitive runner in high school, she didn’t want to slip back into an environment of peer-pressured exercise. “It took me four weeks to get the nerve to go,” she said. “But they were so welcoming, I forgot it’s a run club. Now I think of it as a way to see my friends.”