The Biking and Rolling Plan is an ambitious project aimed at setting San Francisco’s priorities for the coming 15 years for building infrastructure for cyclists, scooter riders and anyone else rolling down the street. San Francisco has built more than 50 miles of protected bikeways in the past decade. But there are still significant gaps between many of those bikeways, meaning cyclists often have to traverse unprotected city streets to get where they’re going. The goal of the plan is to eliminate that problem by creating a network of bike infrastructure that runs within a quarter mile of every block in the city.