“I’ve seen all kinds of crazy pictures, man,” said David Ho, a San Francisco–based political consultant. “It’s a novelty, right? There’s a certain sense of ‘wow, this is groundbreaking, transformative.’ I think this honeymoon is going to last a few weeks.”

No office is too small, or too obscure, to be saved from the rush for candidates basking in brat summer .

Selfies with Vice President Kamala Harris — and Harris campaign paraphernalia — are popping up on candidates’ social media accounts across San Francisco. Coconuts and palm tree emojis have sprouted in Instagram profiles. Everyone’s in on the action: candidates for state Assembly, district attorney, the Board of Supervisors, even the BART Board of Directors.

Candidates for office across San Francisco are hoping voters notice that, yes, they too think they just fell out of a coconut tree. They too exist in the context.

The photos vary: one with Supervisor Catherine Stefani, a state Assembly hopeful, features Stefani and Harris standing in front of a stately, snowflake-adorned Christmas tree :

Fittingly, then, posed portraits with those same politicians and Harris are as abundant as coconut tree TikToks . They all share a singular vibe: asking voters to associate Harris and that local candidate in the hope of earning a vote.

Not only is the nation’s leading Democrat enjoying a surge in polls across demographics, but she also launched her career in San Francisco. Harris raised her first campaign dollars from the wealthiest families in San Francisco . And many city politicians have known her since she was a young prosecutor rising through the ranks in San Francisco.

Kamala Harris is a force to be reckoned with. Proud to endorse her in the past & thrilled to endorse her again today. There has never been a greater threat to our values than Donald Trump and his extreme agenda. VP @KamalaHarris is ready to lead our country — let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/eHvF0p4Zva

Some are more creative than others. Edward Wright, a candidate for the BART Board of Directors, crafted his own BART buttons, but spelled in lowercase and emblazoned on a green background to resemble the “brat” memes Gen Z are sharing to celebrate Harris .

And, as The Standard has covered before , even Mayor London Breed has gotten in on the action, repeatedly posting photos alongside the vice president.

Trevor Chandler, a supervisor hopeful, snagged the classic Harris selfie, with part of his face cut off from the oddly angled phone. Luis Zamora is a California Democratic delegate who is also a candidate for the City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees. Late last month, he posted a screenshot of a Zoom call with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi in which delegates voted to back Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Supervisor Connie Chan, who is running for reelection, and who worked for Harris when she was San Francisco district attorney, snagged a photo in which Harris is giving her signature laugh.

I’ve been saying it!! Anyway, we made some more of these buttons. I’ll have them at Wave Collective tomorrow at 6pm — come by if you’d like one! https://t.co/4Lq8pJJVjG https://t.co/dH6dBNBi4J pic.twitter.com/v1fqDc7m5E

“I think everyone has felt what could perhaps most accurately be called a vibe shift in international politics,” Wright told The Standard. “And I think everything has become so nationalized now, we feel that on a local level too.”

Wright said he actually crafted the brat-style BART buttons before Harris rebranded her campaign with the signature green-and-black stylings of musical artist Charli XCX’s “brat” iconography.

But when Harris leaned into it, so did Wright. He’s given out hundreds of buttons. People who may not have learned about a candidate for a transit board have now learned Wright’s name.

“There was another surge of interest and enthusiasm. We had to make a lot more buttons,” Wright said.

An Associated Press–NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released Wednesday shows two-thirds of Democrats are excited for Harris to be elected. And with so many San Francisco politicians enjoying personal relationships with Harris, it makes sense some would want to join in her zeitgeist.

For down-ballot races like Wright’s, where voters often know little about a candidate, it’s a shortcut to understand more about them by association, said veteran campaign consultant Jim Ross, who worked on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s successful 2003 mayoral election.

“It’s a signal to voters of where you come from, who you are and what your values are,” Ross said. “On that level, it’s pretty valuable, but it’s not something that’s going to make or break your campaign.”

And, he added, candidates who have personal experience with the vice president — like Chan, the supervisor, who worked with Harris — may be able to articulate to voters why their experience with the VP will help them in office.

“It’s a direct link,” Ross said.