The Standard will be on the ground in Chicago as Democrats strategize and celebrate with Harris as the party’s official nominee for president.

Chiu is one of many San Francisans who have known Harris personally since her early days in San Francisco. Other local officials at the convention include Mayor London Breed, San Francisco Democratic Party Chair Nancy Tung and members of the Democratic County Central Committee.

“Like so many delegates, I was worried about what would be happening in the convention and anxious about the state of affairs before Biden passed the torch,” said City Attorney David Chiu, who’s attending the convention as a delegate. “But it has fired up our activists and leaders in ways none of us ever expected. I think [the convention] is both going to be an incredible celebration and a rededication to the fight.”

Scores of local politicians, delegates, Democratic party officials, donors and consultants are in the Windy City for a blowout week of brunches, parties, speeches, caucus meetings and rallies in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for the presidency . The festivities will culminate in a Thursday night speech with Harris, who started her political career as San Francisco district attorney, officially accepting the Democratic nomination for president.

What could have been a dreary mid-August convention became a red-hot ticket as San Francisco officials converge in Chicago for what promises to be a historic — and festive — Democratic National Convention.

Party central

“I heard you don’t sleep — thank goodness we’re on Pacific Time,” joked Lily Ho, an elected member of the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee. There are well over 100 convention-related events in Chicago next week, according to a list posted online .

Many attendees will be burning the candle at both ends, with breakfasts, happy hours, dinners and late-night ragers scheduled throughout the week. The convention itself runs from Monday through Thursday.

On Wednesday, the California Democratic Party is throwing a late-night bash at Chicago’s famed House of Blues. Tickets have sold out for what is expected to be a rollicking good time for the California Democratic Party leaders and delegates pledging their support to Harris. Other big-ticket events include a John Legend performance hosted by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

On Tuesday, Ripple Chairman Chris Larsen — a major political and philanthropic donor and supporter of Breed — is hosting a party at a swanky steakhouse in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. San Francisco Democratic activists and other VIPs are expected to pack the evening soiree, which will feature Breed and a “surprise musical guest.”

Democrats in array?

Chiu, who leads a national organization of Asian American officials, will help conduct roll call at an AAPI caucus meeting during the convention — one of dozens of breakout meetings during the event’s daytime hours. Breed is expected to speak at a delegation breakfast Thursday.

“We all know that presidential elections aren’t won at a convention; it’s the hard work and blood, sweat and tears of activists throughout the party, particularly in swing states,” Chiu said. “In the AAPI community, we’re talking about how folks around the country, who have money and language skills and volunteer time, can help impact the work in the battleground states. That’s what a lot of the focus is going to be on and how California can be relevant.”

Luis Zamora, a delegate and candidate for City College Board of Trustees, said he’s keen to build ties with fellow union members and Democrats from across the country. Honey Mahogany, a former San Francisco Democratic Party chair who’s attending as a delegate, said she’s hoping to connect with “folks outside of the SF Bay Area bubble, especially those from more purple states and even red states.”

“I’m also looking forward to connecting with other trans people while I’m here to discuss what’s happening across the country and how to beat back the right wing’s weird preoccupation with our community,” Mahogany said.

Marjan Philhour, an elected San Francisco Democratic Party member and candidate for Board of Supervisors, called the convention “historic” and connected it to the fight to preserve reproductive rights, democracy and other values San Franciscans hold dear.