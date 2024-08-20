Skip to main content
Man stole grenades, ballistic vests from FBI van, traded it for meth in SF, feds say

A person appears to be breaking into a parked white truck at night in a residential area, with other cars and a couple of people visible in the background.
The man seen in this photo allegedly stole equipment from this FBI truck and traded some items for drugs. | Source: Courtesy: FBI
By George Kelly and Michael McLaughlin

A man has been charged with breaking into an FBI vehicle parked on a San Francisco street and stealing government property, including flash-bang grenades and surveillance equipment, which he then swapped for $20 worth of drugs, federal prosecutors said this week.

Gregory Acosta Alvarez was arrested after allegedly burglarizing an FBI-issued Ford F-150 truck parked in the SoMa neighborhood on Aug. 7. Authorities say Alvarez stole dozens of items, including 23 flash-bang grenades, a gas deployment gun and a ballistic vest. The flash bangs were worth about $100 each; body armor he is accused of taking was valued at $1,500, according to an FBI affidavit.

Acosta Alvarez told officers he traded the stolen ballistic vest and gas gun to another individual for $20 worth of methamphetamine.

According to an affidavit in a criminal complaint, surveillance footage shows a man identified as Acosta Alvarez using a crowbar to break into the truck around 12:30 a.m. He is seen removing items and fleeing on a bicycle.

A person in a dark hood and clothing stands near the back door of a parked truck on a San Francisco street at night.
Gregory Acosta Alvarez was recorded breaking into an FBI truck Aug. 7 in San Francisco, court documents say. | Source: Courtesy: FBI

Aided by the surveillance footage, police located Acosta Alvarez at a hotel not far from where the truck was burglarized. During a search of his room, officers recovered many of the stolen items, including the flash-bang grenades and surveillance equipment.

Acosta Alvarez faces federal charges of theft of government property valued at more than $1,000. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

He was listed in San Francisco jail custody Tuesday after his arrest on suspicion of second-degree burglary, two counts of grand theft of personal property, possession of a destructive device, receiving or buying stolen property, second-degree commercial burglary, trespass by entering and occupying, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglar tools, according to jail records.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com
Michael McLaughlin can be reached at mmclaughlin@sfstandard.com

