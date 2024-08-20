A man has been charged with breaking into an FBI vehicle parked on a San Francisco street and stealing government property, including flash-bang grenades and surveillance equipment, which he then swapped for $20 worth of drugs, federal prosecutors said this week.

Gregory Acosta Alvarez was arrested after allegedly burglarizing an FBI-issued Ford F-150 truck parked in the SoMa neighborhood on Aug. 7. Authorities say Alvarez stole dozens of items, including 23 flash-bang grenades, a gas deployment gun and a ballistic vest. The flash bangs were worth about $100 each; body armor he is accused of taking was valued at $1,500, according to an FBI affidavit.

Acosta Alvarez told officers he traded the stolen ballistic vest and gas gun to another individual for $20 worth of methamphetamine.