A teenage boy was shot Wednesday afternoon across the street from Galileo High School in Russian Hill near Ghirardelli Square, police said.

The shooting occurred at 12:38 p.m. near North Point and Polk streets, a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said.

At the North Point Market store, manager Sunny Kumar told The Standard the incident happened outside his store, but he didn’t hear a gunshot.

“There were two students fighting outside here,” Kumar said, “Nothing’s going to happen in my store. This is the school lunchtime. I’m busy for lunchtime inside my store.”

When officers responded to reports of shooting, they found a teenage boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. They provided first aid until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Police searched the area but made no arrests. No other injuries were reported.

A police spokesperson said officers worked with staff at Galileo to ensure campus safety.

A San Francisco Unified School District spokesperson confirmed that the teen who was injured is a student at Galileo.