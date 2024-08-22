Kevin Kemper was on his Vespa, stopped at a red light at a busy Mission district intersection, when a dirt-bike rider rolled up behind, clumsily ran into him, and fell over.

What followed the collision shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at 16th and Valencia streets was captured on video and shared on social media. The biker swung wildly at Kemper before charging at him and throwing him from his scooter.

“I think they’re just mostly hooligans that are trying to showboat and do wheelies down the road and things like that. Anyone that’s an inconvenience, they just take their problems out on,” Kemper told The Standard of the bikers.

The street fight started as Kemper, a robotics engineer, drove his scooter south along Valencia Street before stopping at 16th Street, when several bikers tried passing between him and another vehicle, he said.