A San Francisco bar owner is pleading for the city’s help after thieves smashed into his SoMa establishment and stole his ATM. But instead of help, David Kiely said the city has only issued warnings about petty noise complaints, while his business woes fall on deaf ears as trade dries up in the neighborhood.

Kiely’s ​​Mars Bar has been a fixture in SoMa for more than 25 years, but since nearby tech offices closed or switched to mostly remote work during the pandemic, he has been unable to bounce back.

“Our after-work foot traffic has diminished into the virtual cloud,” Kiely said in an email.

He believes special events are the only thing keeping his bar afloat.

“I personally find this ironic that we are doing everything possible to survive, yet the Entertainment Commission sends us a warning letter because a great group of lesbian and BIPOC performers were having a show in our patio at 10:30 in the evening that made too much noise past their 10 p.m. curfew requirement,” Kiely wrote. “Every time we fart past 10 o’clock they send an inspector.”