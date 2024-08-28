Memberships, which start at $350 a month, include unlimited yoga classes and nightly events (many cost an additional fee), ranging from cacao ceremonies with shamanic drumming and breath work to dance parties with live DJ sets.

The Portal, which has 250 paid members, is more of a lounge than a cubicle farm, with a yoga studio and a “biohacking” spa featuring cold plunges and saunas, in private zen-garden-like patios that can be reserved.

Even in a down year , Burning Man attracts tens of thousands to a remote part of the Nevada desert in the summer. Now, a members-only club in Mill Valley is offering a coworking space that has Burning Man vibes year-round.

Visitors to The Portal are asked to remove their shoes and place them in a cubby. A yoga studio to the right of the entrance is lined with potted plants and features three gongs across a wall decorated with flowering tree branches and birds.

“There’s some ties in the Burning Man culture of everyone participating,” she said. “We really love our members sharing their offerings at the community, whether it’s fireside chats they’re really passionate about or a film screening they’re featured in.”

Baumeister said The Portal plans to cap membership at 800 to 1,000. Applicants are required to explain what they are passionate about and how they could share it with the community

“A lot of our focus is on wellness and community,” said co-founder Anwen Baumeister, who previously started SF hippie tea house The Center . “Our members can go and take a class, go to the members lounge, have some tea, and connect after.”

Rose has been a member since The Portal opened. “It’s nice to be able to take a sauna and a cold plunge at your coworking space,” he said. He doesn’t even need to pack swim trunks: He generally books private reservations, meaning he can freely use the facilities in the buff.

“Most coworking spaces are really soulless cubicles,” said Alexander Rose, director of long-term futures at Wordpress maker Automattic.

The main coworking space blends elements of a hookah lounge, Japanese design, and quiet luxury, packed with comfy cushions and low-rise coffee tables. The room houses a couple of phone booths and a long desk, next to (of course) a small podcast studio.

Biohack while you work

He holds workshops called Kama Flight, which are a combination of acrobatic yoga, Thai massage, and partner dancing.

“It’s a chance for men to connect and grow and remember that we’re going through similar things, and we’re stronger when we’re allowing ourselves to connect and relate and drop our hyper-competitive nature,” Falk said.

Jeremy Falk, who teaches yoga at The Center and also works at The Portal, said he may bring his monthly men’s circle, The Brothership, over to Marin.

During the day, custom speakers softly stream electronic music. At night, the space transforms with the addition of rave lighting, catering, and DJ turntables.

Instead of a barista, there’s an xBloom coffee machine, a fancier version of Nespresso that tastes more like the real thing and uses beans from Verve, Sightglass, and Equator. Along with the tea collection, there’s an assortment of cacao.

Unlike The Battery in San Francisco, the Marin club isn’t centered around a bar, said co-founder Tim Chang. “We were more interested in doing sauna together and cold plunge and stem-cell shots. At night, with the programming, you could have a Burning Man DJ, but instead of table service, you could duck out and do cold plunge.

“When you don’t have a bar in your members area, it shifts the energy quite a bit,” Chang added.

With much of The Portal’s membership off at the Playa, the scene was relatively low-key during a recent weekday visit.

“This is our holiday of sorts,” Baumeister said in an interview the week before she left for the Nevada desert herself.