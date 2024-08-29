Since Kamala Harris’ ascendance to the top of the Democratic ticket, identity groups have been forming to rally for her campaign. There were Black Men for Harris and #WinWithBlackWomen. Then came the (intentionally?) cringe White Dudes for Harris. Heck, even 30,000 Swifties got together this week on a Zoom call and registered voters while raising $122,000.

Now, with a Bay Area politician as a major-party nominee, a pro-housing development coalition is getting in on the action. On Wednesday, an online audience of more than 20,000 joined a virtual “YIMBYs for Harris” event to talk about housing affordability issues and send a message to the nominee who has wholeheartedly embraced the coalition’s language around increased density and production mandates.

Taylor Swift might be pop music’s biggest star, but the YIMBYs just raised more money than her rabid fans. After a three-hour rally featuring stump speeches and testimony from elected officials and activists, the YIMBYs for Harris event raised $125,000 and counting, according to Armand Domalewski, the San Francisco-based organizer of the call.