The Killers were performing and champagne and cocktails were flowing at the party, which was billed as a “night of technology and truth.” A collective belief that San Francisco is reclaiming its place as a center of power was palpable.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, a rapturous crowd of elected officials, Democratic activists, donors, and staffers swarmed into Tao nightclub in Chicago’s River North neighborhood to celebrate Harris and San Francisco’s status as a mecca for innovation.

CHICAGO — Mayor London Breed often insists that after years of getting beaten up in the national press, San Francisco is undergoing a renaissance. With Kamala Harris at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket, it’s not just the mayor reasserting the city’s political clout.

The splashy bash drew bold-faced names: California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and Controller Malia Cohen, former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and members of Congress. The man of the hour was Chris Larsen , billionaire chairman of crypto firm Ripple, a local Democratic power donor and major cheerleader of Breed as she faces a tough reelection in November.

“We like to claim [Harris] in this city,” Breed said. “Tonight is a time to talk about everything that San Francisco represents … because, you know, Republicans are trying to turn San Francisco into a bad word.”

Partygoers, many of whom filed in after former President Barack Obama’s speech lauding Harris as the auteur of a “better story” in America , invoked the crackling energy of Obama’s 2008 campaign. Breed, who was Larsen’s guest of honor at the party, took the stage and stumped for Harris, whom she’s known since the presidential candidate’s early days as a San Francisco prosecutor.

“It’s some kind of magic that has descended from space to save us from the evil empire,” said Larsen when asked about the Harris campaign. “It feels like a new day. And I think it will be good for the Bay Area.”

At this point in the race, Republicans’ familiar epithet of “San Francisco liberal” — long deployed against figures like Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi — doesn’t seem to be having its intended effect.

Three weeks ago, former President Donald Trump released an ad painting Harris as a cop-hating “San Francisco radical” gleefully presiding over open borders, inflation, and — even more sinister — a ban on plastic straws. Still, polling suggests that Harris has had a surge in support in battleground states after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and she rapidly locked up the nomination.

Breed ridiculed Republicans, who she said were happy to smear San Francisco while tweeting from iPhones and hailing Ubers — ubiquitous technologies that originated in the Bay Area. “We’re the AI capital of the world … because I said so,” she said.

For many in the San Francisco tech world, Harris represents not just a younger, more energetic Democrat but a distinctly pro-business candidate who understands their interests in a way that Biden perhaps did not.