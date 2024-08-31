“This was a terrible and rare incident in Union Square and our thoughts are with Ricky Pearsall and his family,” Breed said. “He has a bright future and I look forward to seeing him recover and get back on the field.”

Jenkins said the investigation is ongoing and that her office will decide what charges to bring against the alleged shooter by the middle of next week. But she confirmed that the case will be prosecuted in juvenile court.

“It should be clear, one, that the police department in this city will do its job to make sure that those who are committing any crime — let alone a crime like this — will get caught,” Jenkins said. “And I also want to make it clear that when that happens and my office takes over, that there will be accountability for those who commit these types of acts in San Francisco.”