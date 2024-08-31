My wife’s been going to Roxie’s since high school. My children, practically since birth. They all take their “native sandwich” for granted. Me? I treat my Dutch crunch two-handers with the zealotry of a convert. You don’t have to get fancy at the deli, which has been slinging excellent sammies since ’75. My order: salami and the works (including pickled jalapeños). I get the junior size ($12.79), but no judgment if you wanna go regular ($14.69) or supreme ($19.99). Walk across the Muni tracks, plop down under Balboa Park’s trio of giant Monterey cypress trees, and have at it. — Jon Steinberg, executive editor