Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Food & Drink

The Standard’s 12 ultimate SF sandwiches and where to take them on a picnic

When it comes to a delicious sammie, a bottle of chilled wine, and a park to sit in, we have opinions.

A hand holds a partially eaten sandwich with layers of meats, greens, and vegetables against a clear blue sky background.
Tiny Lucinda’s Delicatessen near Alamo Square makes a big-energy vegan sandwich. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By The Standard Staff

The Standard staff has deep-seated, insider thoughts about San Francisco — and not just about politics. In time for Labor Day weekend, here are our picks for the best things between sliced bread — and the choicest parks and beaches for enjoying them.  

Avo Smash from Lucinda’s Delicatessen + Alamo Square

Tucking into this vegan sandwich feels like I’ve made a good, healthy choice —though usually it’s after an early start watching Manchester United at Danny Coyle’s pub, where I don’t often make good choices (unless Guinness is good for you). From there, it’s a short wander to Lucinda’s little sandwich shop, then to Alamo Square to take in the vistas while I restore my insides with the wondrous Avo Smash ($16), full of pickled veggies and smeared with an addictive, smoky cashew romesco. — Joe Burn, news editor

Website
Lucinda’s Delicatessen
Address
535 Scott St., Lower Haight
A turkey sandwich cut in half made with sliced cheese and coleslaw.
The Buffalo Bill from Turner's Kitchen stars sliced turkey, white cheddar, and a zingy buttermilk ranch coleslaw. | Source: Lauren Saria/The Standard

Buffalo Bill from Turner’s Kitchen + Mission Dolores Park 

If you want to be shaken awake from your boring turkey-sandwich reverie, opt for Turner’s Buffalo Bill ($16), which pairs roasted turkey with aged white cheddar, crispy onions, and a buttermilk ranch coleslaw. The whole thing bursts with herbs and the zing of vinegar. Also included: a just-hot-enough buffalo sauce made even more decadent with brown butter. Take your sandwich and park it in the shadow of a Dolores Park palm tree. Prepare to take a nap after. — Lauren Saria, deputy food editor

Website
Turner’s Kitchen
Address
3505 17th St., Mission 
Palm City roast pork hoagie
Palm City's roast pork hoagie has bitter broccoli rabe to balance the provolone cheese. | Source: Palm City


Roast pork hoagie from Palm City + Ocean Beach

Anything loaded with bitter broccoli rabe is my friend, and Palm City’s deservedly lauded pork hoagie ($20) is just that. Added to the veg: sliced roasted pork, provolone, a piquant cherry-pepper sauce, and a 10-inch Rize Up roll. Clearly modeled after the famous Philly Italian pork sandwich, this sturdy beast is meant to travel — like on the quick walk over the dunes of Ocean Beach, shoes in hand. Yes, it’s pricey, but the sandwich is truly built for two, making it almost a deal. — Sara Deseran, food editor

Website
Palm City
Address
4055 Irving St., Outer Sunset

Prosciutto & Brie from Angelina’s Deli-Cafe + Baker Beach 

For more than a decade, whenever I’m on the way to Baker Beach, my tradition has been to first stop by Angelina’s and get a sandwich. The no-frills, solid deli sandwiches attract long lines on the weekends. My choice is the comforting Prosciutto & Brie ($14.25) on toasted baguette, enlivened with a sweet but briny fig-and-olive spread. — Alex Vikmanis, deputy managing editor

Website
Angelina’s Deli-Cafe
Address
6000 California St., Outer Richmond
A crispy chicken sandwich with coleslaw and pickles is partially wrapped in black and white checkered paper, set against a dark background.
Foghorn Taproom's Nashville hot chicken sandwich warms up Golden Gate Park. | Source: Foghorn Taproom

Nashville hot chicken sandwich from Foghorn Taproom + Golden Gate Park 

As a spice lover, I’m drawn to any joint that offers heat levels ranging from “mild” all the way to “scorpion” and “reaper,” so Foghorn Taproom’s Nashville hot chicken sandwich ($14) is a favorite. To fully experience its hand-breaded, spice-coated chicken breast, start with “hot.” Topped with crunchy slaw and pickles, it’s best enjoyed while still toasty, so make haste to the Skatin’ Place in Golden Gate Park, take a seat, and watch the roller skaters glide on by. — Sophie Bearman, director of special projects and host, Life in Seven Songs 

Website
Foghorn Taproom
Address
450 Balboa St., Inner Richmond
Salami sandwich from Roxie's Deli
Roxie Food Center's salami sandwich on Dutch crunch needs two hands. | Source: Jon Steinberg/The Standard

Salami on Dutch crunch from Roxie Food Center + Balboa Park

My wife’s been going to Roxie’s since high school. My children, practically since birth. They all take their “native sandwich” for granted. Me? I treat my Dutch crunch two-handers with the zealotry of a convert. You don’t have to get fancy at the deli, which has been slinging excellent sammies since ’75. My order: salami and the works (including pickled jalapeños). I get the junior size ($12.79), but no judgment if you wanna go regular ($14.69) or supreme ($19.99). Walk across the Muni tracks, plop down under Balboa Park’s trio of giant Monterey cypress trees, and have at it.  — Jon Steinberg, executive editor

Website
Roxie Food Center
Address
1901 San Jose Ave., Balboa Park

BLT from Gus’s Community Market + Panhandle

Gus’s Community Market has five locations around the city, but the one at Haight and Ashbury, which opened in 1981, was first. Among the variety of deli sandwiches, I love the 710 BLT on rye ($12.95). It’s a classic done right: The bacon is crispy, the bread is toasted, and there’s a dab of mashed avocado for the California effect. Grab a cold beer or a bottle of wine from the market’s fridge and beeline two short blocks to the Panhandle for a no-fuss picnic. — Priya Anand, tech culture reporter

Website
Gus’s Community Market
Address
1530 Haight St., Upper Haight
A hand holds a sandwich cut in half, revealing layers of meat, spinach, roasted red peppers, and a green spread, all encased in crusty bread.
The lamb sandwich at Avedano's Holly Park Market has braised meat, piquillo peppers, and pesto. | Source: Sara Deseran/The Standard

Lambwich from Avedano’s Holly Park Market + Bernal Hill

This high-end butcher shop doesn’t make the quickest sando in town, but your patience is rewarded with a high level of skill. The lamb sandwich ($14) — a hard thing to find — is a standout. It’s stuffed with tender braised meat, pesto, a few leaves of spinach, piquillo peppers, and provolone, griddled till crisp on a panini press. Yes, Holly Park is only a block away, but the mouth-watering flavors are more than enough to motivate you to ascend Bernal Hill for a picnic with a panorama. — Michael McLaughlin, deputy breaking news editor

Website
Avedano’s Holly Park Market
Address
235 Cortland Ave., Bernal Heights

Lou-Ben from Lou’s Sandwiches Cafe + Mountain Lake Park

A sandwich shop is only as good as its Reuben, and Lou’s has a standout. The Lou-Ben ($12.50), filled with the familiar ingredients (pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut), is kicked up a notch with the addition of turkey and Lou’s special sauce. It comes on sourdough, but I prefer Dutch crunch and ask for it wrapped with an extra layer of butcher paper for easy transport to the quiet beauty of Mountain Lake Park.
— Jesse Rogala, multimedia editor

Website
Lou’s Sandwiches Cafe
Address
5017 Geary Blvd., Richmond  

Cubano from Q’s Sandwich Shop + Buena Vista Park  

The Cubano ($17) at this mom-and-pop shop is not the most traditional, but the sauce-drenched, housemade pulled pork is more than a welcome alternative. For purists, there are still thin slices of ham, melty Swiss cheese, crisp pickles, and smashed and grilled bread on the edge of being burnt. Take the brief (but sharply uphill) trek to Buena Vista’s panoramic views, and the sandwich is your reward.
— Kevin Truong, business editor

Website
Q’s Sandwich Shop
Address
258 Divisadero St., Lower Haight

Turkey sandwich from Constanso’s  + Heron’s Head Park

Don’t get me wrong — I love a fancy sandwich with aged cheeses and imported charcuterie. But I’m also big on supporting small businesses that aren’t trending on TikTok. The family-owned and -operated Constanso’s is just that. They keep it simple, delicious, and very affordable. My order: turkey on a soft roll ($6), fully loaded with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, peppers, and pepperjack cheese. This might be the best deal in SF. And the lovely, industrial wetland walk through Heron’s Head Park happens to be free. — Meaghan Mitchell, partnerships manager

Website
Constanso’s
Address
4120 Third St., Bayview
A sandwich with crusty bread, various types of sliced deli meat, and a filling of chopped vegetables and olives is shown, partially wrapped in paper.
Jane the Bakery's muffuletta brings New Orleans vibes. | Source: Jane the Bakery

Muffuletta from Jane the Bakery + Raymond Kimbell Playground

Jane makes a killer muffuletta ($13), the smoky sandwich that always brings me back to the porch of my mom’s shotgun home in New Orleans, where they’re consumed voraciously in the sweltering corridors. The ingredients — mortadella, salami, hot capicola ham, an olive blend, and pepperoncini on a homemade ciabatta — are disparate and messy, and the effects on your breath are not for a first date. If you have kids, head to the playground across the street. If not, there’s plenty of green space for adulting in peace. — Sam Mondros, culture reporter

Website
Jane the Bakery
Address
1881 Geary Blvd., Western Addition

Filed Under

Food & DrinkOcean BeachParks