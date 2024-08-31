The Standard staff has deep-seated, insider thoughts about San Francisco — and not just about politics. In time for Labor Day weekend, here are our picks for the best things between sliced bread — and the choicest parks and beaches for enjoying them.
Avo Smash from Lucinda’s Delicatessen + Alamo Square
Tucking into this vegan sandwich feels like I’ve made a good, healthy choice —though usually it’s after an early start watching Manchester United at Danny Coyle’s pub, where I don’t often make good choices (unless Guinness is good for you). From there, it’s a short wander to Lucinda’s little sandwich shop, then to Alamo Square to take in the vistas while I restore my insides with the wondrous Avo Smash ($16), full of pickled veggies and smeared with an addictive, smoky cashew romesco. — Joe Burn, news editor
- 535 Scott St., Lower Haight
Buffalo Bill from Turner’s Kitchen + Mission Dolores Park
If you want to be shaken awake from your boring turkey-sandwich reverie, opt for Turner’s Buffalo Bill ($16), which pairs roasted turkey with aged white cheddar, crispy onions, and a buttermilk ranch coleslaw. The whole thing bursts with herbs and the zing of vinegar. Also included: a just-hot-enough buffalo sauce made even more decadent with brown butter. Take your sandwich and park it in the shadow of a Dolores Park palm tree. Prepare to take a nap after. — Lauren Saria, deputy food editor
- 3505 17th St., Mission
Roast pork hoagie from Palm City + Ocean Beach
Anything loaded with bitter broccoli rabe is my friend, and Palm City’s deservedly lauded pork hoagie ($20) is just that. Added to the veg: sliced roasted pork, provolone, a piquant cherry-pepper sauce, and a 10-inch Rize Up roll. Clearly modeled after the famous Philly Italian pork sandwich, this sturdy beast is meant to travel — like on the quick walk over the dunes of Ocean Beach, shoes in hand. Yes, it’s pricey, but the sandwich is truly built for two, making it almost a deal. — Sara Deseran, food editor
Prosciutto & Brie from Angelina’s Deli-Cafe + Baker Beach
For more than a decade, whenever I’m on the way to Baker Beach, my tradition has been to first stop by Angelina’s and get a sandwich. The no-frills, solid deli sandwiches attract long lines on the weekends. My choice is the comforting Prosciutto & Brie ($14.25) on toasted baguette, enlivened with a sweet but briny fig-and-olive spread. — Alex Vikmanis, deputy managing editor
Nashville hot chicken sandwich from Foghorn Taproom + Golden Gate Park
As a spice lover, I’m drawn to any joint that offers heat levels ranging from “mild” all the way to “scorpion” and “reaper,” so Foghorn Taproom’s Nashville hot chicken sandwich ($14) is a favorite. To fully experience its hand-breaded, spice-coated chicken breast, start with “hot.” Topped with crunchy slaw and pickles, it’s best enjoyed while still toasty, so make haste to the Skatin’ Place in Golden Gate Park, take a seat, and watch the roller skaters glide on by. — Sophie Bearman, director of special projects and host, Life in Seven Songs
Salami on Dutch crunch from Roxie Food Center + Balboa Park
My wife’s been going to Roxie’s since high school. My children, practically since birth. They all take their “native sandwich” for granted. Me? I treat my Dutch crunch two-handers with the zealotry of a convert. You don’t have to get fancy at the deli, which has been slinging excellent sammies since ’75. My order: salami and the works (including pickled jalapeños). I get the junior size ($12.79), but no judgment if you wanna go regular ($14.69) or supreme ($19.99). Walk across the Muni tracks, plop down under Balboa Park’s trio of giant Monterey cypress trees, and have at it. — Jon Steinberg, executive editor
BLT from Gus’s Community Market + Panhandle
Gus’s Community Market has five locations around the city, but the one at Haight and Ashbury, which opened in 1981, was first. Among the variety of deli sandwiches, I love the 710 BLT on rye ($12.95). It’s a classic done right: The bacon is crispy, the bread is toasted, and there’s a dab of mashed avocado for the California effect. Grab a cold beer or a bottle of wine from the market’s fridge and beeline two short blocks to the Panhandle for a no-fuss picnic. — Priya Anand, tech culture reporter
Lambwich from Avedano’s Holly Park Market + Bernal Hill
This high-end butcher shop doesn’t make the quickest sando in town, but your patience is rewarded with a high level of skill. The lamb sandwich ($14) — a hard thing to find — is a standout. It’s stuffed with tender braised meat, pesto, a few leaves of spinach, piquillo peppers, and provolone, griddled till crisp on a panini press. Yes, Holly Park is only a block away, but the mouth-watering flavors are more than enough to motivate you to ascend Bernal Hill for a picnic with a panorama. — Michael McLaughlin, deputy breaking news editor
Lou-Ben from Lou’s Sandwiches Cafe + Mountain Lake Park
A sandwich shop is only as good as its Reuben, and Lou’s has a standout. The Lou-Ben ($12.50), filled with the familiar ingredients (pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut), is kicked up a notch with the addition of turkey and Lou’s special sauce. It comes on sourdough, but I prefer Dutch crunch and ask for it wrapped with an extra layer of butcher paper for easy transport to the quiet beauty of Mountain Lake Park.
— Jesse Rogala, multimedia editor
- 5017 Geary Blvd., Richmond
Cubano from Q’s Sandwich Shop + Buena Vista Park
The Cubano ($17) at this mom-and-pop shop is not the most traditional, but the sauce-drenched, housemade pulled pork is more than a welcome alternative. For purists, there are still thin slices of ham, melty Swiss cheese, crisp pickles, and smashed and grilled bread on the edge of being burnt. Take the brief (but sharply uphill) trek to Buena Vista’s panoramic views, and the sandwich is your reward.
— Kevin Truong, business editor
- 258 Divisadero St., Lower Haight
Turkey sandwich from Constanso’s + Heron’s Head Park
Don’t get me wrong — I love a fancy sandwich with aged cheeses and imported charcuterie. But I’m also big on supporting small businesses that aren’t trending on TikTok. The family-owned and -operated Constanso’s is just that. They keep it simple, delicious, and very affordable. My order: turkey on a soft roll ($6), fully loaded with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, peppers, and pepperjack cheese. This might be the best deal in SF. And the lovely, industrial wetland walk through Heron’s Head Park happens to be free. — Meaghan Mitchell, partnerships manager
- 4120 Third St., Bayview
Muffuletta from Jane the Bakery + Raymond Kimbell Playground
Jane makes a killer muffuletta ($13), the smoky sandwich that always brings me back to the porch of my mom’s shotgun home in New Orleans, where they’re consumed voraciously in the sweltering corridors. The ingredients — mortadella, salami, hot capicola ham, an olive blend, and pepperoncini on a homemade ciabatta — are disparate and messy, and the effects on your breath are not for a first date. If you have kids, head to the playground across the street. If not, there’s plenty of green space for adulting in peace. — Sam Mondros, culture reporter
