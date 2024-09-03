After last year’s sloppy time at Black Rock City, when rain caused chaos for festivalgoers, this year’s Burning Man turned out to be a blustery, dusty one — with raging sandstorms blasting revelers in Playa particles.
“The dust in Black Rock City is causing rolling white-outs,” the Burning Man Traffic X account posted around 6:30 p.m. Monday. “PLEASE STAY IN YOUR CAMP UNTIL CONDITIONS IMPROVE. Forecasts indicate the dust should settle down around 8 p.m.”
The Standard caught up Monday with Burners who’d just completed the Exodus (aka departed the festival) at Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort and Casino and near the airport.
Despite windy conditions and flagging ticket sales, those at the casino — still sporting their festival finery — said the weather had been mostly perfect, and the vibes were immaculate. Here’s how an international cast of Burners looked after making it out of the Playa.