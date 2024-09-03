After last year’s sloppy time at Black Rock City, when rain caused chaos for festivalgoers, this year’s Burning Man turned out to be a blustery, dusty one — with raging sandstorms blasting revelers in Playa particles.

“The dust in Black Rock City is causing rolling white-outs,” the Burning Man Traffic X account posted around 6:30 p.m. Monday. “PLEASE STAY IN YOUR CAMP UNTIL CONDITIONS IMPROVE. Forecasts indicate the dust should settle down around 8 p.m.”

The Standard caught up Monday with Burners who’d just completed the Exodus (aka departed the festival) at Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort and Casino and near the airport.