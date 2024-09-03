Skip to main content
Done and dusted: Burners arrive in Reno after a blustery exodus from the playa

Three people are standing together, smiling. The woman on the left has blonde braids and is wearing a cap, the man in the middle is wearing a wide-brimmed hat, and the woman on the right has a backpack.
Burners arrive in Reno on Monday after a dusty time at Burning Man. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

After last year’s sloppy time at Black Rock City, when rain caused chaos for festivalgoers, this year’s Burning Man turned out to be a blustery, dusty one — with raging sandstorms blasting revelers in Playa particles.

“The dust in Black Rock City is causing rolling white-outs,” the Burning Man Traffic X account posted around 6:30 p.m. Monday. “PLEASE STAY IN YOUR CAMP UNTIL CONDITIONS IMPROVE. Forecasts indicate the dust should settle down around 8 p.m.”

The Standard caught up Monday with Burners who’d just completed the Exodus (aka departed the festival) at Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort and Casino and near the airport.

Despite windy conditions and flagging ticket sales, those at the casino — still sporting their festival finery — said the weather had been mostly perfect, and the vibes were immaculate. Here’s how an international cast of Burners looked after making it out of the Playa.

A person wearing a colorful, patterned shirt and white pants carries a dusty backpack with a water bottle. They have various bracelets on their wrist and hold a phone.
Geppetto Pierre of New York City. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A person is smiling while wearing a leopard-print fur coat, yellow-tinted sunglasses, and a gray fanny pack. They also wear a black crop top and colorful accessories.
Lorena Molina of Mérida, Mexico. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
The image shows a smiling man wearing a straw hat, a blue bandana, and a light-colored vest. He's shirtless with a red loincloth and has a backpack on.
Julio Alonso of New York City. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A person with a broad smile wears a wide-brimmed hat and a sleeveless black shirt. Their arms are crossed, and they have a bracelet and necklace.
Andrew Hunkeler of Montreal. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
Two men stand close together, one in a colorful patterned robe and white sunglasses, playfully sticking out his tongue. The other wears a white sleeveless top and patterned shorts.
Ankur Ahuja of Los Angeles and Josh Santos of San Francisco. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A person with a large backpack smiles at the camera. They wear a sports bra, leggings, and has dusty skin. Several necklaces and bracelets adorn them.
Jaella Brockmann of Berlin. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A person with long, braided hair, wearing a backward cap, and a turquoise top, is happily covered in chalk, with eyes closed and arms crossed.
Ebony Qualls of Washington, D.C. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A bearded man in a dusty blue jumpsuit with braided, colorful hair is wearing a worn hat. He's holding his hand up, with an expression that seems thoughtful or wistful.
Michael Kaplan of Anchorage, Alaska. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A person with long, flowing dreadlocks stands wearing a sleeveless white top with a patterned pocket and a strap over their shoulder, gazing into the distance.
Shir Moravnik of Tel Aviv. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A person with long braids and a topknot hairstyle is wearing a green scarf with black patterns, a green bikini top, and a beaded necklace with a pendant.
Jess Thomas of Toronto. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A smiling man with a beard is wearing a frayed hat, black tank top, and sunglasses around his neck. He is looking directly at the camera against a white background.
Felipe Garzon of New York City. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A man with a full beard and mustache, wearing a half-sleeved, split-patterned checkered shirt, holds multiple artificial hands, creating a surreal image.
Kevin McGillicuddy of Philadelphia. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard

