‘Incredibly unusual’: Burning Man ticket sales dry up after sloppy year

Burning Man, the annual desert bacchanal that last year became a mud-soaked quagmire, has released a last-minute pool of around 3,000 tickets in response to sagging sales. Attendance has faltered post-pandemic due to extreme weather events, from heatwaves to flooding, which last Labor Day Weekend sent many burners, including comedian Chris Rock and DJ Diplo, fleeing from the Nevada desert.

While it’s not unusual for a pool of tickets to be released in the weeks before festivities, the festival’s organizers have usually required those who want last-minute tickets to pre-register earlier in the year. Organizers have also reopened their ticket aid program, giving people access to lower-priced $220 tickets, to encourage newcomers and returning burners who were turned off by their experience last year.

“We are pleased to have fulfilled demand for our earlier sales and be in a position to offer greater access to more people as the event nears,” Marian Goodell, CEO of Burning Man, said in a press release. “This ticket sale is an exciting opportunity to connect more people interested in Burning Man and the arts and culture.”

However, veteran burners say, this exciting opportunity has also come with more headaches and hardships in recent years.

For the past 20 years, Alameda resident Marisa Lenhardt has led the Death Guild Thunderdome camp, one of the better-known desert camps specializing in concocting gothic (but friendly) cage fights. She said that it was “incredibly unusual” for the festival not to sell out by this point, and attributed this year’s low attendance to extreme weather events over the last two years and soaring ticket prices, which are at least $780 for entry to the festival with a vehicle.