Department of Building Inspection spokesperson Patrick Hannan said two of Millennium Tower’s ground-floor windows sustained damage after the incident. DBI has issued a notice of violation to Salesforce East, which instructs management to replace the window pane as soon as possible and secure the opening in the meantime.

An entire glass pane fell from the roof level of Salesforce East and crashed onto the street Friday morning in downtown San Francisco, authorities said. The pane shattered on impact and sent shards flying across the street into the windows of Millennium Tower

Police and emergency department officials told people to avoid the area around the 30-story building at 350 Mission St. and warned of traffic delays. The street has since reopened and glass has been cleaned up. No injuries were reported after the glass was discovered at around 8:21 a.m., authorities said.

Downtown skyscrapers have seen windows shatter and fall to the streets before. In March 2023, amid stormy weather and winds of around 70 mph, glass fell from the 43rd floor of the building at 555 California St.

A window being repaired at Rincon Tower fell 45 floors and shattered on Folsom Street in 2021, and inspectors found cracked windows at Salesforce Tower in 2019. Two years after the Millennium Tower began sinking and tilting in 2016, the beleaguered building added cracked windows to its list of ailments. A spokesperson for the Millennium building said that work to fix the problem with their windows is nearly complete.