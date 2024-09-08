Skip to main content
2 people and a dog were shot in the Tenderloin, cops say

Police said the victims were taken to a hospital, and that no arrests had been made.

A city street with tents and people on the sidewalks. Buildings with graffiti line both sides, some damaged. Cars are parked, and people are interacting.
Two people and a dog were shot Sunday afternoon in an alley in the Tenderloin. | Source: George Kelly | The Standard
By George Kelly

Two people and a dog were shot Sunday afternoon in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded at 4:09 p.m. to reports of a shooting on Willow Street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street, a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said in an email to The Standard.

Upon arrival, police found two victims and a dog suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid before medics transported the victims to a hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

