Two people and a dog were shot Sunday afternoon in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded at 4:09 p.m. to reports of a shooting on Willow Street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street, a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said in an email to The Standard.

Upon arrival, police found two victims and a dog suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid before medics transported the victims to a hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.