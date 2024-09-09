Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Arts & Entertainment

‘How can I make it extra gay?’ SF crowns new drag king

A person in a studded leather outfit and crown jubilantly holds a hat while being applauded by a diverse group of extravagantly dressed and makeup-clad individuals.
Papi Churro celebrates winning the 28th annual San Francisco Drag King Contest on Sunday night at Oasis. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By Amanda Andrade-Rhoades and Michael McLaughlin

To come out on top at the annual San Francisco Drag King Contest after three previous attempts, this year’s winner built their performance by asking, “How can I make it extra gay?”

So said Papi Churro, who blew the roof off SoMa’s Oasis club Sunday night with a bawdy rock ’n’ roll cowboy act. The crowd went wild as Churro riffed on a cardboard guitar shaped like spread-eagle legs, as ZZ Top’s “La Grange” pumped out of the speakers.

The antics continued as Churro mimed some tongue action on the cardboard crotch. The cheers nearly drowned out the rock medley as Papi slid around and spun a fiber-optic light whip.

A performer in dramatic makeup and a studded outfit holds an oversized, double-neck cardboard guitar decorated with blue sequins, appearing mid-act on stage.
Churro roused the crowd with this lip-smacking performance before being crowned drag king of SF. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

“It’s about fucking time,” Churro said upon securing the gold crown, making them the king of the city’s drag scene.

Drag kings — mostly but not exclusively female-identified or -bodied artists who perform heightened versions of masculinity — have become a bigger nightlife draw in recent years. Long rendered all but invisible by the enormous popularity of drag queens, they blur the boundaries of gender in creative ways, like using makeup to draw exaggerated versions of facial hair.

The Drag King Contest, in its 28th year, has become a San Francisco tradition. It takes creativity to win, because, at this point, the judges have seen it all before.

“I feel like sometimes there’s an expectation for kings to present a certain way and, as someone who plays with gender, I want to see you play with it,” said Helixir Jynder Bentwell, who won in 2022 and served as a judge this year. They were looking for a winner who would “do some gender fuckery.” 

Another leading contender Pony Bambino, shaved a thick tendril of locks from their head and repurposed it as a mane of chest hair. They started their act with a well-received rendition of Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club,” as they unveiled a jockstrap decorated with a transgender Pride flag and dildo.

A performer sits on a stage in a dramatic pose, dressed in a colorful, harness-like outfit. Behind them, a screen displays messages supporting transgender people.
Pony Bambino performs. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Two performers in vibrant costumes and elaborate makeup sing and pose dramatically on a brightly lit stage, with an engaged audience watching.
Artorious Cade, left, and Claude Ville perform during the “lip sync for your life” competition. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

The night started with a drag revue, including the troupe Rebel Kings of Oakland, followed by a lip-syncing competition.

This year saw the introduction of a people’s choice category. Martin Vore took that prize for their politics-heavy number, which ended with them stripping into a bedazzled binder paired with pants that bore a patch reading “unsettlingly androgynous creature.”

All proceeds from the show benefitted Pets Are Wonderful Support and Rocket Dog Rescue.

A person with tattoos and visible piercings is pulling down their lower lip to show gold-plated teeth and a gold piercing in the lower lip.
Jota Mercury, who did not compete this year, shows off tooth gems. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A person in skimpy, decorated clothing leans on a vanity filled with various items, with their back turned, emphasizing their buttocks adorned with tassels.
Bambino shows off their tassels before the performance. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A performer on a stage.
Martin Vore won in the new people's choice category. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Judges in fancy dress watch a show, one looks like Ronald McDonald.
Judges watch the competition. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Michael McLaughlin can be reached at mmclaughlin@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Arts & EntertainmentDragLGBTQ+LifeNightlife