Ravi Kapur, the renowned Hawaiian-born chef-owner of Liholiho Yacht Club and Good Good Culture Club, is a Kukje regular. A devotee of the excellent, 19-year-old Korean supermarket in Daly City, he knows his route: “First, I go to where the banchan and stuff is. And then I wrap around to the rice and grains, and then the meats.”



However, first you must pass the prepared-foods section, which includes many variations of fried chicken, including “original spicy” and “extra hot” — the aroma like the call of a lusty siren. Kapur is disciplined. He turns sharply toward the good-for-your-gut kimchee, looking wistfully at the chicken. “I’m too old to be munching on that shit.”



The banchan section, a wide array of the snacky little dishes, is the real motherlode. Plastic containers contain an array of veggie and dried fish preparations, most stained red with gochujang, the essential sticky-sweet-spicy Korean chile paste made from fermented soy beans and glutinous rice. There are also a wide variety of kimchees, from chunky daikon radish to Persian cucumber.