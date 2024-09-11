Prosecutors said Finkelson falsely claimed eligibility for Section 8 housing vouchers from 2006 to 2020. He admitted to using a Russian woman’s name to purchase his home on a leafy block of 16th Avenue and falsely reporting her as his landlord. He used multiple bank accounts, including one in the fictitious landlord’s name, to hide his misuse of the cash. The six-bedroom, five-bathroom home is currently listed for rent at almost $10,000 per month.