Chui accuses the nonprofit developer, Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corp. (TNDC), of destroying the fence and trees without his permission, hurting his property value and causing him mental distress.

Yet, he’s still struggling to find a buyer — and when you stand in his living room and look south, it’s not hard to see why. Just over the property line, it’s a torn-up mess of sand and dirt, strewn with earthmovers and other heavy construction equipment. A fence and tall trees used to screen the site from view, but they were torn out as part of an affordable housing project that began construction next door in June.

Richard Chui once thought his six-bedroom, five-bathroom house in the Sunset could easily sell for $2 million. Now, five months after first listing his newly renovated property, he has lowered the price to $1.7 million in hopes of a compromise.

In June, Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Joel Engardio, and TNDC leaders gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of the seven-story, 90-unit project.

It’s only the latest drama surrounding the controversial development at 2550 Irving St., considered the first 100% affordable housing project in the sleepy Sunset District. Since the project was announced in 2021, nearby residents have protested and even pursued legal action to block it , but city leaders and pro-housing advocates pushed it through, arguing the neighborhood needed to do its part to accommodate more housing.

“I believe I am being severely bullied,” Chui said. “I refuse to remain silent while my rights are brazenly violated.”

Today we broke ground on 90 new homes in the Sunset for families and our veterans. This affordable housing coming to Irving Street is part of our broader strategy to keep building housing across all of San Francisco. Thank you Supervisor @JoelEngardio for your continued… pic.twitter.com/wOi90B42pL

“Building housing makes our communities stronger, sets our city up to thrive, and helps make San Francisco more affordable for all,” Breed said in a June statement. For Chui, that marked the beginning of his nightmare.

Chui purchased his house on 27th Avenue in 2005 and is now renting a place in the Richmond while trying to sell his Sunset home. According to Chui, the nonprofit developer removed a 20-year-old shared fence in June, which he claims he has “equitable easement rights” to maintain. In July, he says TNDC took down his tall trees so now anyone outside can see through his upstairs living room and kitchen from the window, along with much of the landscaping that separated the properties.

Google Street View records and photos provided by Chui show multiple tall trees outside the house that are now gone.

The key conflicts, Chui said, are not over the property line itself, but rather that TNDC moved forward with its actions without reaching a settlement with him. Chui provided multiple emails showing that the developer proposed solutions, such as paying him $18,000 and repairing material damage to his property caused by the project’s construction.

But Chui said he never agreed to any of the proposals; instead, he wanted an 8-foot-tall wood fence replacement, which TNDC declined. He insisted that the nonprofit should have obtained his permission or a court order before removing the fences and trees.