Photos: Wiener dogs race for glory (and treats) at annual dachshund dash

A group of Bay Area wiener dog enthusiasts celebrated its eighth anniversary with its first-ever race.

A smiling person wearing sunglasses and a hat holds a long-haired black and tan Dachshund, and a gold paw-shaped trophy, with a park background visible.
Alaina Martin, 28, smiles with her dog Koda after he won SF Ween’s race at the group’s eighth annual meetup on Saturday. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

Alaina Martin’s nickname for her wiener dog proved prescient.

“I always refer to him as a bullet because he’s so fast,” the 28-year-old Oakland native said about her dachshund, Koda.

Sure enough, the 3-year-old Koda shot past about 70 other wiener dogs for a photo finish in a race Saturday at Sutro Heights Park.

Martin was one of dozens of people from throughout the Bay Area to enter their canine companions in the race hosted by SF Ween for the group’s eighth anniversary.

Sunset District resident Caroline Thrush, 31, said she’s been bringing her 3-year-old wiener dog, Penny, to the SF Ween meetups since she was a puppy.

“I think there’s something special about wiener dogs getting together: they all just love each other and get along,” she said.

That’s what inspired SF Ween to form in the first place in 2016, said one of the group’s organizers, Em Burgos, who recalls just nine dogs showing up to the first gathering. Thanks to Instagram, the group has grown into a regional draw that hosts monthly meetups in addition to other events.

But the wiener dog race was a first for the ever-expanding cohort of dachshund enthusiasts. And seeing how many people came out for the inaugural dash, organizers will try to see to it that it’s not the last.

A dachshund wearing a brown cowboy hat and a black harness stands on green grass. A pair of legs in blue jeans and black sneakers is visible to the left.
Fruko, who was born in Mexico City, wore a tan cowboy hat to the dachshund dash. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
A group of people are outdoors in a park, smiling and interacting, with one woman holding a dog. Another person is taking a photo while others watch and laugh.
Jolene Hsu Wong, left, holds her dog Wallace as friends cheer him on after becoming a finalist in the race. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
Several dachshunds race on a grassy path lined with onlookers, some cheering and taking photos. The scene is set outdoors, with a backdrop of trees.
The racers run fast and low to the finish line. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
A group of happy people pose with dachshunds, one holding a finalist ribbon. The scene appears joyful, with everyone smiling, and dogs are being held lovingly.
Dachshund owners memorialize the SF Ween race with a group portrait. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
A smiling person in a red jacket and black hat holds a black dog and a gold paw-shaped trophy, surrounded by colorful balloons and a &quot;SFWEE&quot; backdrop with dog photos.
Alaina Martin celebrates after her dog Koda was declared the winning wiener in the inaugural SF Ween race. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
People and dogs gather outdoors, some holding dachshunds while three men kneel with dogs at a starting line, flanked by onlookers capturing the moment with smartphones.
Dachshund owners and their dogs wait at the starting line. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
A hand in a black sleeve is feeding a treat to a black and tan dog, while another dog with black, white, and brown fur looks on intently, both on green grass.
Wallace, top right, gets a post-race treat. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
A person in a gray hoodie holds two dachshunds; one is brown, and the other has a white and brown coat with blue eyes, wearing a yellow bandana, in a grassy area.
Wiener dogs, Kevin Hart, left, and Dwayne the Hot Dog Johnson, size up the competition. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard
A smiling woman in an orange top holds a small dog dressed in a plaid outfit. They are outdoors with trees in the background and people around.
Cherie Visconti, from San Rafael, and her 15-month-old puppy Poppy were among dozens of entrants in the race. | Source: Gina Castro for The Standard

