Donald Trump targeted in second assassination attempt, FBI says

U.S. Secret Service agents opened fire after seeing a person with a firearm near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while the Republican presidential candidate was golfing Sunday, two law enforcement officials told the Associated Press. No injuries were reported.

Just two months after surviving an assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump was the subject of yet another one at his Florida golf club Sunday, according to federal law enforcement officials.

An AK-style firearm was recovered near Trump’s golf course where shots were fired, officials said.

The person fled in an SUV and was later apprehended in a nearby county by local law enforcement, the officials said, adding that the man was unarmed when taken into custody.

The U.S. Secret Service said it was investigating the incident, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m., adding, “The former president is safe.”

Roughly two months ago, Trump was shot during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, and a bullet grazed his ear.

Trump had returned to Florida this weekend from a West Coast campaign swing that included a Friday night rally in Las Vegas and a Utah fundraiser.

The campaign did not immediately provide any additional details.

A law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation said officials were trying to determine whether the shots were fired near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course or on the actual grounds.

Trump often spends the morning playing golf, before having lunch at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, which is one of three he owns in the state.

Trump has had a stepped-up security footprint since the assassination attempt in July. When he has been at Trump Tower in New York, a lineup of dump trucks have formed a wall outside the building. And at outdoor rallies, he now speaks from behind an enclosure of bulletproof glass.